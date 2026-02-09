Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol starrer enters ₹300 crore club in India, mints this amount globally

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues to show resilience at the box office, displaying no signs of slowing down. Despite competition from new releases such as Mardaani 3, the film has maintained a consistent performance in its third week.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned approximately ₹0.79 crore on Monday. With this addition, the war drama’s total domestic collection has reached ₹310.54 crore on its 18th day, as of 6:30 pm on February 9. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 6.31% on the day.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Border 2 has amassed a worldwide gross of ₹458.16 crore so far.

Strong opening and second-week momentum Released on January 23, Border 2 opened on a strong note, raking in ₹224.25 crore during its opening weekend. The film gathered further momentum in its second weekend, with collections rising steadily and Sunday emerging as the highest-grossing day.

Day-wise collections The film earned ₹10.75 crore on Friday, followed by ₹17.75 crore on Saturday and ₹22.5 crore on Sunday. Its biggest single-day haul so far came on the first Monday, which coincided with Republic Day, when collections surged to ₹59 crore.

Fuelled by its sustained run, Border 2 has overtaken the opening weekend box office figures of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. The film’s success has been attributed to its engaging storyline and strong performances, which have resonated with audiences.

Occupancy trends on Sunday On Sunday, Border 2 registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.15%. Morning shows began modestly at 9.12%, before witnessing a sharp rise to 30.36% in the afternoon.

The strong turnout continued into the evening with an occupancy of 30.09%, before dipping to 15.02% during the night shows.

About Border 2 ‘Border 2’ is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language epic action war film co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. It is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 cult classic Border and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series Films and J. P. Films.

The story expands the scope of its predecessor by depicting multi-front operations of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The ensemble cast is led by Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty with supporting roles from Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.