Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Sunny Deol-starrer sees healthy uptick, beats Saaho

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's film, Border 2, made a negligible recovery on day 19, its third Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film raked in ₹2.84 crore net at the box office, marking about 42% growth from Day 18 to Day 19. Despite earning its lowest single-day figure on Monday, the film has managed to bounce back, surpassing the India net collection of Prabhas' film Saaho ( ₹310.60 crore).

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 With the latest earnings, Border 2's total domestic revenue comes to ₹ ₹314.59 crore net.

Border 2 Box Office Collection week 1 vs week 2 Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 was released on Republic Day week. The film opened with ₹30 crore on Day 1, followed by steady growth over its first weekend, raking in ₹36.5 crore on Saturday and ₹54.5 crore on Sunday. However, the film peaked at ₹59 crore on its first Monday, Republic Day, owing to its strong patriotic sentiments.

However, collections dropped sharply from the next day onwards. The film wrapped up the Week 1 total at ₹224.25 crore. In its second week, earnings slowed, beginning with ₹10.75 crore on Day 8. But the film had some relief with the usual weekend jump to ₹22.5 crore on Sunday, bringing the Week 2 total to ₹70.15 crore, marking a 68.72% dip from Week 1.

The third weekend showed brief momentum with ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and ₹7.25 crore on Sunday, but collections fell again on Monday to ₹2 crore, the lowest of all time. Despite the expected weekday drops, the film has managed to hold steady in its third week so far.

Border 2 vs blockbusters Border 2 is now inching close to the India lifetime collection of films like Saiyaara ( ₹329.2 crore net), War ( ₹318.01 crore net), Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹320.34 crore net) and Tiger Zinda hai ( ₹339.16 crore net).

Border 2 dominating theatres For now, the Sunny Deol-starrer has improved its occupancy in theatre. The film witnessed a surge in footfall when compared to its previous day as morning shows were at 6.28% occupancy. It improved to 11.96% in the afternoon and 15.19% in the evening. The night shows saw the highest interest among the audience with occupancy at 20.94%.

In terms of show count, Delhi NCR region continues to lead with 891 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 380 shows and Ahmedabad with 383 shows. Among others regions, Surat emerged stronger with 231 shows. Pune and Kolkata continued to back the film strongly, recording 177 and 165 shows respectively, indicating that Border 2 isn’t leaving theatres anytime soon.

Earlier today, actor Suniel Shetty was seen seeking blessings at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple.

He told ANI, “I never thought I would come back here again in 20 days. I wished everyone good health. Our film Border (2) has been released and it is doing very well... My effort always remains that we keep doing the right work.”

