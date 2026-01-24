Border 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol's Indo-Pak war drama on track for solid weekend, mints this amount

Border 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol's latest film saw the biggest opening of 2026 in Bollywood. The film even surpassed the opening business of the 2025 blockbuster, Dhurandhar. The India-Pakistan war drama is predicted to grow over the weekend.

Border 2 box office collection day 2 live updates According to the live updates on industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has minted ₹2.6 crore net from the morning shows on day 2. The total earnings of the film in India is at ₹32.6 crore net so far.

The film witnessed about 15.51% occupancy in the morning.

These are early estimates from the website and are subject to change. Keep watching this space for more updates.

Border 2 release day Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh. Besides Deol in the lead, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana are also a part of the cast.

The film was released on 23 January.

Despite mixed reviews, Border 2 saw a better opening business than Dhurandhar on day 1. It earned ₹30 crore net on Friday.

Border 2 weekend prediction Talking about the business of Border 2, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that Saturday and Sunday are going to play a key role for the film.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Released on a non-holiday / working day, #Border2 takes a flying start on Day 1 – registering not only the *biggest opening of 2026* so far, but also matching the *biggest opener of 2025* – #Chhaava [ ₹ 33.10 cr]. #Border2 has performed exceptionally well in the mass belts, with several single screens registering superb occupancy… Urban centres, meanwhile, witnessed better turnout as the day progressed. Business in parts of North India was impacted due to heavy rainfall. Powered by glowing word of mouth, the numbers are expected to jump on Saturday and Sunday, with the #RepublicDay holiday on Monday likely to deliver the biggest numbers of its *extended* weekend. #Border2 [Week 1] Fri ₹ 32.10 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”