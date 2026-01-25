Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol film sees 21.67% growth, maintains strong weekend momentum

Border 2, the 2026 Indian Hindi-language epic action war film directed by Anurag Singh, has delivered a strong performance at the box office in its first two days of release.

Border 2 box office collection day 2 On its opening Friday (Day 1), Border 2 made a solid entry at the Indian box office with a reported ₹30 Cr net collection. This first-day performance was noted as a commanding start among Hindi releases in 2026.

This performance was in line with early industry tracking and advance booking reports that indicated solid pre-sales and early occupancy at theatres nationwide.

The momentum continued into the second day of release, Saturday (Day 2), with the film earning ₹36.5 Cr in India. This represented a notable increase over its opening day figures and demonstrated sustained audience enthusiasm during the extended weekend period. The overall 2 Days India Net Collection thus reached ₹66.50 Cr. These strong weekend numbers positioned Border 2 as one of the noteworthy early successes of the year at the domestic box office.

Worldwide collection In addition to domestic performance, Border 2 achieved significant numbers in global markets. The 2 days worldwide collection was reported at ₹95.75 Cr, while the 2 Days Overseas Collection stood at ₹16.00 Cr. On the domestic gross front, the 2 Days India Gross Collection was calculated at ₹79.75 Cr. Taken together, these figures reflect the film’s strong commercial footprint both in India and internationally over its first two days.

Occupancy rates The film’s occupancy rates across shows on Day 2 further illustrate audience behaviour. Morning screenings opened with 15.51% occupancy, which rose through the day to 39.97% for afternoon shows and 49.13% in the evening.

Night shows recorded the highest attendance at 61.70%, underscoring stronger viewer turnout as the day progressed into prime and late hours. This pattern of increased occupancy later in the day is typical for weekend releases, especially for films with strong word of mouth and patriotic themes.

Industry analysts and trade trackers have noted that Border 2 is likely to continue its positive trajectory through the rest of the Republic Day weekend. The timing of the release, combined with its nostalgic connection to the original Border and its ensemble cast, has helped draw audiences to theatres despite competition from recent releases.

Early reports suggest that the film could cross the ₹100 Cr mark in India over the extended weekend, a milestone that would further establish its success among 2026 releases.