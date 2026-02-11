Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan film crosses ₹460 crore worldwide amid weekday slowdown

The war drama ‘Border 2’, directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, has completed twenty days in cinemas.

‘Border 2’ worldwide box office collection As of day 20, the film's global box office collections are edging close to ₹460 crore, according to the latest industry reports. Although initial earnings were very strong, daily takings have slowed sharply in the third week of its theatrical run.

Released on 23 January 2026, ‘Border 2’ hit Indian screens in time for the Republic Day holiday week, which helped it achieve a powerful opening. On its first day the film grossed around ₹30 crore, with Sunday and the holiday pushing collections to ₹54.5 crore and ₹59 crore respectively. These early figures helped set the tone for a significant first-week total.

Industry tracker Sacnilk estimates that the film’s Indians net total after 20 days stands at about ₹314.78 crore. On its 20th day, daily net collections were modest, at roughly ₹0.53 crore across all languages — a sign of the steep decline in weekday attendance after the initial rush.

Taken together with overseas earnings, 'Border 2’s worldwide box office is currently estimated between ₹426 crore and ₹464 crore, depending on the source and whether gross or nett figures are referenced. A Times of India live tracking report noted that the movie has “surpassed a global box office collection of ₹426 crore”, while Indian Express cites a global total above ₹464 crore as of day 19 estimates.

Analysts agree that ‘Border 2’ remains a commercial success in terms of sheer scale, bolstered by its patriotic theme and the legacy of the original ‘Border’ (1997). Early box office estimates had suggested the film could enter the top tier of Hindi cinema grossers, helped by strong family turnout during the opening weekend.

Yet the film’s momentum weakened substantially after the first week, as is common with big holiday releases. Daily collections have dipped into single digits for much of the third week, with industry watchers describing the trend as a “sharp slowdown”. The third Tuesday (day 19) takings were reported at around ₹2.5 crore net, with a very low attendance rate recorded on day 20.

This pattern of a front-loaded box office — big opening followed by rapid drop — is one that has been seen with several recent blockbusters, especially those heavily reliant on opening week holiday boosts. A variety of factors, including word of mouth, competition from other films, and weekday footfall patterns, influence how quickly collections fall after the initial surge.

More abour ‘Border 2’ film ‘Border 2’ features a large ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Mona Singh, and is produced by T-Series and J.P. Films. The storyline expands on the original film’s war narrative, depicting multi-front action involving the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.

Despite the slowdown, ‘Border 2’ still stands as a high-grossing film for its lead actors. For Sunny Deol, it ranks as one of his most commercially successful projects in recent years. Its run also comes at a time when audiences are showing renewed interest in patriotic war dramas.

