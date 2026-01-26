Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol starrer enters ₹100 crore club in just three days

The war drama ‘Border 2’ continued its robust run at the box office on its third day of release. The film, starring Sunny Deol, has been one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases of the year, particularly over the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 box office collection day 3 According to industry reports, Border 2 earned ₹30 Crore on its opening Friday. On Saturday, the film showed steady growth and collected ₹36.5 Crore, marking an increase of about 21.7 per cent over its first day. Strong word of mouth and rising footfall helped push the film’s total higher as the weekend progressed.

On Sunday, Border 2 recorded an impressive ₹54.5 Crore, registering nearly a 49.3 per cent jump from Saturday. With this, the cumulative three-day India net collection stands at ₹121 Crore. On a worldwide basis, the film has generated ₹172.20 Crore in its first three days, including ₹27 Crore from overseas markets and ₹145.20 Crore as India gross collection after taxes.

Occupancy rates Occupancy figures for the Hindi 2D version on Day 3 were strong across day-parts: morning shows saw around 31.46 per cent occupancy, afternoons 68.93 per cent, evenings 77.03 per cent and night shows 67.15 per cent, indicating particularly healthy footfall in the peak hours.

Industry analysts have credited the sharp Sunday growth to strong word of mouth and packed screenings, especially in mass circuits. They also note that the extended Republic Day holiday on Monday was expected to further boost numbers. With the current traction, ‘Border 2’ is projected to cross ₹175 Crore in the four-day extended weekend, making it one of the biggest opening weekend grosses for a Sunny Deol film.

Contemporary estimates already consider this performance significant: ‘Border 2’ has reportedly become Sunny Deol’s second biggest hit, surpassing the lifetime earnings of his earlier film ‘Jaat’, which had grossed about ₹88.7 Crore domestically.

About Border 2 Border 2 is a 2026 epic action war film directed by Anurag Singh and positioned as a standalone sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border. The story is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and depicts large-scale multi-front military operations involving the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. The film features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, with prominent roles played by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

The film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts and has an ambitious runtime of over three hours, reflecting its expansive narrative and scale.

