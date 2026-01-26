Subscribe

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol starrer enters ₹100 crore club in just three days

Border 2, a 2026 war film directed by Anurag Singh, has been well-received, boasting strong emotional content and impressive box office numbers. It earned 121 Crore in India after three days, surpassing Sunny Deol's previous hits.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated26 Jan 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Border 2 released on January 23, close to the Republic Day window.
Border 2 released on January 23, close to the Republic Day window.(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

The war drama ‘Border 2’ continued its robust run at the box office on its third day of release. The film, starring Sunny Deol, has been one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases of the year, particularly over the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 box office collection day 3

According to industry reports, Border 2 earned 30 Crore on its opening Friday. On Saturday, the film showed steady growth and collected 36.5 Crore, marking an increase of about 21.7 per cent over its first day. Strong word of mouth and rising footfall helped push the film’s total higher as the weekend progressed.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Border 2 recorded an impressive 54.5 Crore, registering nearly a 49.3 per cent jump from Saturday. With this, the cumulative three-day India net collection stands at 121 Crore. On a worldwide basis, the film has generated 172.20 Crore in its first three days, including 27 Crore from overseas markets and 145.20 Crore as India gross collection after taxes.

Also Read | Sunny Deol poses with Esha, Ahana at Border 2 screening amid family feud rumours

Occupancy rates

Occupancy figures for the Hindi 2D version on Day 3 were strong across day-parts: morning shows saw around 31.46 per cent occupancy, afternoons 68.93 per cent, evenings 77.03 per cent and night shows 67.15 per cent, indicating particularly healthy footfall in the peak hours.

Advertisement

Industry analysts have credited the sharp Sunday growth to strong word of mouth and packed screenings, especially in mass circuits. They also note that the extended Republic Day holiday on Monday was expected to further boost numbers. With the current traction, ‘Border 2’ is projected to cross 175 Crore in the four-day extended weekend, making it one of the biggest opening weekend grosses for a Sunny Deol film.

Advertisement

Contemporary estimates already consider this performance significant: ‘Border 2’ has reportedly become Sunny Deol’s second biggest hit, surpassing the lifetime earnings of his earlier film ‘Jaat’, which had grossed about 88.7 Crore domestically.

About Border 2

Border 2 is a 2026 epic action war film directed by Anurag Singh and positioned as a standalone sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border. The story is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and depicts large-scale multi-front military operations involving the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. The film features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, with prominent roles played by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Also Read | Border 2 beats Dhurandhar movie: Box office collections on Day 3 see 50% jump

The film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts and has an ambitious runtime of over three hours, reflecting its expansive narrative and scale.

Advertisement

Critics and viewers have observed that Border 2 delivers strong emotional and patriotic content through large battle sequences and moments of soldierly camaraderie. Many reviews highlight Sunny Deol’s commanding screen presence and the film’s appeal to audiences who enjoy traditional war dramas with clear heroes and stirring moments. While some have noted that the film does not significantly innovate within the genre, its blend of spectacle and legacy has resonated with many viewers.

 
 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol starrer enters ₹100 crore club in just three days
Read Next Story