Border 2 box office collection Day 5: After dominating Republic Day weekend, Sunny Deol's film crosses ₹180 crore mark

‘Border 2’ has registered an incredible box office performance in its initial run, thanks to strong weekend growth and a massive Republic Day boost. The film has collected an impressive 6.36 crore on Tuesday, taking its five-day total to ₹183.36 crore, with mass screens and Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets turning out to be the major contributors. While at the global box office , the war drama has crossed the ₹250 crore mark within just four days of release.

Advertisement

Released in cinemas on January 23 (Friday), 'Border 2' has enjoyed a phenomenal first weekend. The Sunny Deol-led film, also starring Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, witnessed steady growth on Saturday, followed by a sharper rise on Sunday and Republic Day, which worked strongly in its favour.

Films releasing around national holidays are expected to benefit from increased footfall, and 'Border 2' lived up to those expectations by posting a whopping ₹59 crore on Monday. Border 2 Movie Review According to Sacnilk, while metropolitan centres continued to show healthy momentum, it was the mass belts that truly stood out. Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets recorded exceptional occupancies, with ‘Housefull’ boards making a strong comeback across several circuits.

Advertisement

In a press note, the makers said the movie's four-day domestic net box office collection (NBOC) stands at ₹193.48 crore.

Also Read | Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol film earns this much

"Marching ahead with unshakable momentum, ‘Border 2’ delivered a historic Day 4 performance on Republic Day, scripting a new benchmark for patriotic cinema at the box office. The film recorded a massive ₹63.59 CR NBOC, marking the biggest Republic Day box office collection, earning a total of ₹193.48 CR NBOC within just four days," read the note.

According to the makers, "Border 2" collected ₹32.10 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹40.59 crore on Day 2 and ₹57.20 crore on Day 3.

Advertisement

The film reportedly failed to secure a theatrical release in six Gulf countries—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—over its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative. The makers are yet to issue an official response.

This marks the second Indian film in recent times to be denied theatrical clearance in the Gulf region, following director Aditya Dhar’s spy action film "Dhurandhar.