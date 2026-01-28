Border 2 box office collection Day 6: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan film slows down after ₹200 crore milestone

Border 2, starring superstar Sunny Deol, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark after a strong performance on its sixth day. As per official figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk as of 5.30 pm, the war drama earned ₹5.55 crore, taking the film’s total collection to ₹205.55 crore.

The film opened on a solid note, collecting ₹30 crore on its first day, and witnessed further growth on Saturday with earnings of ₹36.5 crore. However, it was Sunday and the Republic Day holiday that significantly boosted the film’s box office performance, turning the tide in its favour. The movie raked in over ₹50 crore on both days.

Advertisement

As per Sacnilk, Border 2 earned ₹54.5 crore on Sunday and followed it up with ₹59 crore on Monday, aided by the Republic Day holiday. The timing of the release around a national holiday clearly worked to the film’s advantage.

As anticipated, collections dipped on Tuesday. The Anurag Singh-directed film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, earned ₹20 crore on its fifth day.

On its fifth day, the Hindi version of the film registered an overall occupancy of 24.82 per cent. Morning screenings recorded an occupancy of 11.21 per cent, which rose to 24.22 per cent in the afternoon, 29.79 per cent in the evening and peaked at 34.07 per cent during night shows. In the Mumbai circuit, the film was screened across 1,104 shows with an average occupancy of 19.33 per cent. The Delhi-NCR region hosted 1,726 shows and reported the highest occupancy at 28.67 per cent.

Advertisement

At the global box office, Border 2 has earned approximately ₹270 crore, emerging as one of the biggest Republic Day openers ever and marking the second-best opening weekend of Sunny Deol’s career.

Meanwhile, speaking to Hindustan Times, producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that a third instalment in the franchise is in the works. He said, “We are doing a joint venture (a different film) with his (Anurag Singh) company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course.”

Alongside Sunny Deol, Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and serves as a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. The war drama has been produced by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of J.P. Dutta, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar.