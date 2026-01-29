Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol says ‘aawaz kahan tak gayi’ as film mints this amount

Sunny Deol’s Republic Day release Border 2 continues to maintain its momentum at the box office. On Thursday, the war drama minted around ₹3.6 crore as of 5 pm, taking its domestic total to ₹216.6 crore on its seventh day. The film had breached the ₹200 crore mark on the fifth day of its release. The worldwide gross box office collection of Border 2 has crossed ₹300 crore, further cementing its blockbuster status.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a plunge in earnings on Wednesday, with occupancy dropping to 35%. However, collections jumped over the weekend, with occupancy rising to 49.32%.

Republic Day Peak The film recorded its highest single-day collection on Republic Day Monday, earning ₹59 crore. This figure surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

As expected, the film witnessed a dip in collections on Tuesday. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty starrer, directed by Anurag Singh, earned ₹20 crore on Day 5.

Collections further dropped on Day 6, with the film adding ₹13 crore, while Day 7 brought in ₹2.7 crore so far. With this, Border 2’s total box office collection stands at ₹215.7 crore.

Released on January 23 to capitalise on the lucrative holiday window, Border 2 opened to a thunderous response, particularly in mass belts and single-screen cinemas. Fuelled by strong patriotic sentiment and nostalgia associated with the iconic 1997 original, the war drama began its run with an opening of approximately ₹30 crore net and maintained solid momentum through Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny Deol thanks fans Reacting to the overwhelming love the film is receiving, Sunny Deol shared a heartfelt video message thanking fans. In the clip, he says, “Aawaz kahan tak gayi, aapke dilon tak. Aapko meri Border bahut pasand aayi. Thank you so much. Love you all.”