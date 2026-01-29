Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol says ‘aawaz kahan tak gayi’ as film mints this amount

Sunny Deol’s Republic Day release Border 2 continues to maintain its momentum at the box office. On Thursday, the war drama minted around ₹3.6 crore as of 5 pm, taking its domestic total to ₹216.6 crore on its seventh day. The film had breached the ₹200 crore mark on the fifth day of its release. The worldwide gross box office collection of Border 2 has crossed ₹300 crore, further cementing its blockbuster status.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a plunge in earnings on Wednesday, with occupancy dropping to 35%. However, collections jumped over the weekend, with occupancy rising to 49.32%.

Republic Day Peak The film recorded its highest single-day collection on Republic Day Monday, earning ₹59 crore. This figure surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

As expected, the film witnessed a dip in collections on Tuesday. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty starrer, directed by Anurag Singh, earned ₹20 crore on Day 5.

Collections further dropped on Day 6, with the film adding ₹13 crore, while Day 7 brought in ₹2.7 crore so far. With this, Border 2’s total box office collection stands at ₹215.7 crore.

Released on January 23 to capitalise on the lucrative holiday window, Border 2 opened to a thunderous response, particularly in mass belts and single-screen cinemas. Fuelled by strong patriotic sentiment and nostalgia associated with the iconic 1997 original, the war drama began its run with an opening of approximately ₹30 crore net and maintained solid momentum through Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny Deol thanks fans Reacting to the overwhelming love the film is receiving, Sunny Deol shared a heartfelt video message thanking fans. In the clip, he says, “Aawaz kahan tak gayi, aapke dilon tak. Aapko meri Border bahut pasand aayi. Thank you so much. Love you all.”

Sharing the video, the actor captioned it, “Meri, aapki, hamari Border 2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot pyaar,” expressing gratitude to audiences for turning the film into a massive success.