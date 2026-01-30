Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol's film witnesses drop ahead of Mardaani 3 release, mints this amount

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Actor Sunny Deol's war drama, Border 2, has wrapped up its first week run at the box office. On Thursday, it's day 7, Border 2 minted ₹11.25 crore net in India. With this, the film's total domestic business comes to ₹224.25 crore net as per early estimates. Border 2 will soon clash with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, releasing on Friday.

At the worldwide box office, Border 2 is all set to enter the ₹300 crore club soon.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 On Day 7, Border 2 saw a slight decline in earnings, dropping by 13.46% compared to Day 6 when it earned ₹13 crore. The day 7 earnings of the film are the lowest single-day collection so far.

Previously, day 6 saw the poorest collection. Commenting on it, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had posted on X, “#Border2 continues its victorious run... Collections slowed on Wednesday noon due to the post-holiday working-day effect, but picked up towards the evening shows. The film is performing strongest in the mass circuits and heartland markets, which are contributing a major chunk of the overall business. Despite multiple new releases arriving this Friday, #Border2 is expected to witness a healthy jump over the weekend, driven by strong word of mouth.”

Border 2 occupancy rates Continuing the downward trend, the occupancy dropped to 14.52% for the Sunny Deol-starrer on Thursday. On Day 7, Border 2 saw relatively low traction during the morning shows as it had 6.67% occupancy in theatres. Footfall picked up through the day, with 14.23% occupancy in the afternoon shows. The evening and night shows had the highest occupancy of 17.05% and 20.11%, respectively.

Border 2 shows across India Although the film saw a plunge in its ticket sales on day 7, it continues to maintain its wide presence in key metro and urban markets, with Delhi NCR hosting the highest number of shows at 1,714.

Mumbai followed closely with 1,041 shows. Ahmedabad and Surat saw substantial screenings for Border 2, recording 822 and 530 shows, respectively, while Pune clocked 519 shows.

Among other centres, Bengaluru (396 shows), Lucknow (303 shows) and Hyderabad (288 shows) maintained a steady show count for Border 2.

Border 2 reception Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh as a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's hit 1997 film. Thanks to its strong patriotic sentiment and nostalgic elements from Border (1997), the film began its box office run with an opening business of ₹30 crore net in India.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in the lead.

On Thursday, Sunny Deol shared a special video to thank his fans for their love and response to his film. "Aawaaz kahan tak gayi...aapke dilo tak. Aapko meri Border bhaut pasand aayi, thank you very much. Love you all," he said in the video.

“Meri, aapki, Hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot (heart emojis),” the caption of the post read.