Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Seven days since release, Sunny Deol film shows no signs of slowing

Sunny Deol's Border 2 continues its impressive run at the box office, with the film’s earnings standing at ₹4.18 crore on Friday at 5:45 pm, taking the overall domestic collection to ₹228.43 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. ‘Border 2’ appears to have been impacted by the arrival of ‘Mardaani 3’. By afternoon shows, the Sunny Deol–led film had earned ₹4.18 crore. In comparison, ‘Mardaani 3’ collected ₹1.43 crore during the same time frame on its opening day.

Sunny Deol’s film, which also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles, opened on a strong note at the box office. The film showed steady growth over its first weekend and benefited from the Republic Day holiday. However, collections witnessed a sharp fall in the days that followed. The release of Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’ has further intensified the competition at the box office.

‘Border 2’ box office performance After a robust opening of ₹30 crore, ‘Border 2’ saw a significant jump on Sunday, earning ₹54.5 crore. The film continued its upward momentum on Monday, collecting ₹59 crore due to the Republic Day holiday. As expected, earnings dipped on Tuesday, with the Anurag Singh–directed film making ₹20 crore on day 5.

The downward trend continued on day 6, when the film collected ₹11.25 crore, followed by ₹13 crore on day 7 (Thursday).

Border 2 occupancy rates Continuing the downward trend, the occupancy dropped to 9.91% for the Sunny Deol-starrer on Friday. On Day 8, Border 2 saw relatively low traction during the morning shows as it had 6.58% occupancy in theatres. Footfall picked up through the day, with 13.24% occupancy in the afternoon shows.

Border 2 shows across India on day 7 Although the film saw a plunge in its ticket sales on day 7, it continues to maintain its wide presence in key metro and urban markets, with Delhi NCR hosting the highest number of shows at 1,714.

Mumbai followed closely with 1,041 shows. Ahmedabad and Surat saw substantial screenings for Border 2, recording 822 and 530 shows, respectively, while Pune clocked 519 shows.