Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol film records 3.8% drop on second Saturday, mints this much

Border 2 continued its theatrical run into the second weekend with steady collections on Day 9, even as audience occupancy showed signs of softening.

Border 2 box office collection day 9 The 2026 Hindi-language war epic, released during the Republic Day weekend, has maintained momentum through a mix of patriotic appeal, star power and scale-driven storytelling.

After a strong opening week, the film’s box office figures reflect a gradual stabilisation rather than sharp drops. The Week 1 Collection stood at ₹224.25 Cr, setting a solid base for its second week. On Day 8 [2nd Friday], the film collected ₹10.75 Cr, marking a marginal decline of 4.44% compared to the previous day.

Early trade estimates suggest that Day 9 [2nd Saturday] added another ₹10.34 Cr [early estimates on sacnilk], taking the total collection to ₹245.34 Cr.

Occupancy data from Saturday, January 31, 2026, indicates a mixed response from audiences across show timings. Border 2 recorded an overall 19.58% Hindi occupancy nationwide.

Morning shows remained muted at 11.05%, while afternoon shows showed better traction with 28.11% occupancy. However, evening and night show data was reported at 0%, pointing either to delayed reporting or noticeably lower footfalls during those slots.

These numbers suggest that while interest remains, the film is no longer enjoying peak-time crowds that defined its opening weekend.

Border 2 reception at the box office Released on 23 January 2026, Border 2 benefited significantly from the Republic Day holiday period. Early box office reports noted strong weekend growth, with the film reportedly crossing major benchmarks within its first four days.

Trade analysts attributed this surge to nationalistic themes, mass appeal and Sunny Deol’s return to a war-film setting, which resonated with older audiences as well as younger viewers.

By the end of its first week, the film had comfortably crossed the ₹230 crore mark domestically, despite competition from other releases such as Mardaani 3. Several trade reports noted that while weekday collections dipped slightly, the overall trend remained stable heading into the second weekend.

Audience response has been mixed but engaged. While many viewers praised the emotional beats, performances and large-scale war sequences, some online discussions raised concerns over pacing and visual effects. Social media reactions indicate that nostalgia played a role in initial turnout, while sustained collections are now driven more by word of mouth and regional demand.

More about the film Directed and co-written by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. The film expands the narrative canvas of the original by presenting a multi-front depiction of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, focusing on coordinated operations by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.

Sunny Deol leads the ensemble cast, supported by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the T-Series Films and J. P. Films banners.

The project was announced on 13 June 2024, marking 27 years since the release of the original Border. Principal photography began in early 2025, with the makers opting for real military locations to ensure authenticity. Filming took place at Jhansi Cantonment, Babina Cantonment and the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, along with undisclosed air force and naval bases.

Notably, portions were shot aboard INS Vikrant, adding to the film’s technical credibility. Combat sequences were filmed across Punjab, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, reflecting varied terrains associated with the 1971 conflict.