Border 2 box office collection nosedives on Day 5: Sunny Deol’s movie sees 67% drop, earns lower than Saiyaara, Thamma

Border 2 continued its strong run at the Indian box office on the 5th day of its release on 23 January. Sunny Deol’s war movie saw the biggest drop on Tuesday.

The film opened on Friday with ₹30 crore, setting a solid base. Box office collections jumped sharply on Saturday to ₹36.5 crore, showing a 21.67% rise on Day 2.

Sunday saw a massive surge, with earnings climbing to ₹54.5 crore, a strong 49.32% increase. The momentum carried into Day 4. Monday, being a Republic Day holiday, saw collections rising further to ₹59 crore, marking an 8.26% growth.

However, Tuesday witnessed a sharp correction. Early estimates indicate a collection of ₹19.5 crore. The extended weekend was over, and the war drama witnessed a steep drop of around 67%, compared to Monday.

Border 2 closed its first extended opening phase with an impressive ₹199.5 crore India net collection in five days, according to Sacnilk.

Bollywood Hungama, however, reported slightly-higher numbers. According to the industry tracker, the movie collected ₹32.10 crore on Friday, ₹40.59 crore on Saturday, ₹57.20 crore on Sunday and ₹63.59 crore on Monday.

The box office collection on Tuesday is estimated at ₹22 crore, showing an over 65% drop. This takes the five-day total to about ₹215.5 crore.

Highest-grossing films on 1st Tuesday Border 2 is not even among the Top 20 highest-grossing films on their 1st Tuesday. It stands at rank 24, falling short of even smaller films like Saiyaara ( ₹25 crore), Thamma ( ₹23.75 crore) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha ( ₹20 crore).

Border 2 stands alongside films like Sikandar ( ₹19.5 crore). But, it is well below the top performers such as Gadar 2 ( ₹55.4 crore), Tiger 3 ( ₹43.5 crore) and Pushpa 2 ( ₹36 crore).

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 Gadar 2 is the highest-grossing movie in Sunny Deol’s 43-year Bollywood career. As Border 2 faces regular comparison with the 2023 India-Pakistan saga, let’s find out how it fared at the box office in the first 5 days.

Gadar 2 opened strongly on Day 1 with ₹40.1 crore, much higher than Border 2’s release day numbers. However, Gadar 2 saw relatively moderate growth over the weekend.

Saturday rose by 7.43% and Sunday by 20.01%, taking it to ₹51.7 crore. Monday brought a sharp 25.15% drop, with collections falling to ₹38.7 crore.

Interestingly, Gadar 2 rebounded massively on Tuesday, with ₹55.4 crore, a 43.15% jump, driven by support from the Independence Day holiday. In 5 days, Gadar 2 collected ₹228.98 crore, much higher than Sunny Deol’s latest release.

Border 2: Biggest Monday ever Border 2 delivered a historic shock at the box office on its first Monday, a day that usually tests whether hype can survive real audience behaviour. Instead of slowing down, Border 2 earned a massive ₹59 crore net in Hindi on Day 4. This is now the highest Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.

The key reason was the Republic Day holiday. Unlike a normal working Monday, where collections drop sharply, Border 2 actually grew by 8.26% compared to Sunday’s ₹54.5 crore. Such a reverse trend is rare. It happens only when a strong holiday aligns with strong word of mouth.

With this number, Border 2 has overtaken Tiger 3 ( ₹58 crore), which benefited from the Diwali period. Other films like Baahubali 2 ( ₹40.25 crore), Stree 2 ( ₹38.1 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai ( ₹36.54 crore) also enjoyed holiday boosts.