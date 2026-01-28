Subscribe

Border 2 box office collection nosedives on Day 5: Sunny Deol’s movie sees 67% drop, earns lower than Saiyaara, Thamma

After a record Monday, Border 2's box office collections saw a massive drop on its fifth day. Sunny Deol's movie earned lower than smaller films like Saiyaara and Thamma.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated28 Jan 2026, 07:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Border 2 box office collection nosedives on Day 5: Sunny Deol’s movie sees 67% drop, earns lower than Saiyaara, Thamma
Border 2 box office collection nosedives on Day 5: Sunny Deol’s movie sees 67% drop, earns lower than Saiyaara, Thamma(Screengrabs from YouTube/T-Series/YRF/ Maddock Films)

Border 2 continued its strong run at the Indian box office on the 5th day of its release on 23 January. Sunny Deol’s war movie saw the biggest drop on Tuesday.

The film opened on Friday with 30 crore, setting a solid base. Box office collections jumped sharply on Saturday to 36.5 crore, showing a 21.67% rise on Day 2.

Sunday saw a massive surge, with earnings climbing to 54.5 crore, a strong 49.32% increase. The momentum carried into Day 4. Monday, being a Republic Day holiday, saw collections rising further to 59 crore, marking an 8.26% growth.

Advertisement
Also Read | Border 2 vs Dhurandhar BO: Sunny Deol's film crosses the latter in 5 days

However, Tuesday witnessed a sharp correction. Early estimates indicate a collection of 19.5 crore. The extended weekend was over, and the war drama witnessed a steep drop of around 67%, compared to Monday.

Border 2 closed its first extended opening phase with an impressive 199.5 crore India net collection in five days, according to Sacnilk.

Bollywood Hungama, however, reported slightly-higher numbers. According to the industry tracker, the movie collected 32.10 crore on Friday, 40.59 crore on Saturday, 57.20 crore on Sunday and 63.59 crore on Monday.

The box office collection on Tuesday is estimated at 22 crore, showing an over 65% drop. This takes the five-day total to about 215.5 crore.

Advertisement

Highest-grossing films on 1st Tuesday

Border 2 is not even among the Top 20 highest-grossing films on their 1st Tuesday. It stands at rank 24, falling short of even smaller films like Saiyaara ( 25 crore), Thamma ( 23.75 crore) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha ( 20 crore).

Border 2 stands alongside films like Sikandar ( 19.5 crore). But, it is well below the top performers such as Gadar 2 ( 55.4 crore), Tiger 3 ( 43.5 crore) and Pushpa 2 ( 36 crore).

Border 2 vs Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the highest-grossing movie in Sunny Deol’s 43-year Bollywood career. As Border 2 faces regular comparison with the 2023 India-Pakistan saga, let’s find out how it fared at the box office in the first 5 days.

Advertisement

Gadar 2 opened strongly on Day 1 with 40.1 crore, much higher than Border 2’s release day numbers. However, Gadar 2 saw relatively moderate growth over the weekend.

Also Read | Border 2 collections on Republic Day: Day 4 numbers surpass Pathaan, Dhurandhar

Saturday rose by 7.43% and Sunday by 20.01%, taking it to 51.7 crore. Monday brought a sharp 25.15% drop, with collections falling to 38.7 crore.

Interestingly, Gadar 2 rebounded massively on Tuesday, with 55.4 crore, a 43.15% jump, driven by support from the Independence Day holiday. In 5 days, Gadar 2 collected 228.98 crore, much higher than Sunny Deol’s latest release.

Border 2: Biggest Monday ever

Border 2 delivered a historic shock at the box office on its first Monday, a day that usually tests whether hype can survive real audience behaviour. Instead of slowing down, Border 2 earned a massive 59 crore net in Hindi on Day 4. This is now the highest Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.

Advertisement

The key reason was the Republic Day holiday. Unlike a normal working Monday, where collections drop sharply, Border 2 actually grew by 8.26% compared to Sunday’s 54.5 crore. Such a reverse trend is rare. It happens only when a strong holiday aligns with strong word of mouth.

Also Read | Did Janhvi Kapoor condemn wastage as fans pour milk on Varun's Border 2 poster?

With this number, Border 2 has overtaken Tiger 3 ( 58 crore), which benefited from the Diwali period. Other films like Baahubali 2 ( 40.25 crore), Stree 2 ( 38.1 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai ( 36.54 crore) also enjoyed holiday boosts.

However, titles like Pushpa 2 ( 46.40 crore) and Animal ( 40.06 crore) stand apart for delivering huge Monday numbers without holiday support.

Advertisement
 
 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentBorder 2 box office collection nosedives on Day 5: Sunny Deol’s movie sees 67% drop, earns lower than Saiyaara, Thamma
Read Next Story