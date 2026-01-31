Border 2 Box Office Day 8: Sunny Deol's film misses Top 10 Week 1 Opening of All Time despite steady hold

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Despite maintaining a steady hold at the box office, Border 2, Sunny Deol's multi-starrer war drama, missed a spot in the Top 10 list of all-time highest opening week collections for Hindi/Bollywood movies by a narrow margin.
The movie is now competing with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 at the box office.
After a blockbuster long opening weekend, Border 2 has witnessed a slow but steady decline in its earnings. The movie earned a whopping ₹180 crore in the first four days, benefiting from the extended weekend on Republic Day.
Border 2 earned only ₹11 crore on Friday, January 30, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is 2.22% less than what the movie minted on Thursday.
With this, the 8-day total for Border 2 stands at ₹235.25 crore.
Despite a tough competition from newer releases, the numbers are expected to improve over the weekend.
While the first day collection often grabs headlines, the first week (7 Days) collection is the ultimate litmus test for a film's long-term sustainability.
Border 2 opened on Friday with ₹30 crore net, setting a solid base. Growth on Saturday was healthy at ₹36.5 crore net, followed by an excellent Sunday jump of nearly 50% to ₹54.5 crore net.
The real turning point came on Monday, which coincided with the Republic Day national holiday. Instead of the usual weekday drop, the film recorded a record-breaking ₹59 crore net. It was the highest first-Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.
As expected, collections corrected sharply on Tuesday, falling to ₹20 crore net, a 66.1% drop. The decline continued on Wednesday; the film suffered a further 35% drop, collecting ₹13 crore net.
The numbers declined by another 13.46% on Thursday to earn only ₹11.25 crore.
That brought the 7-day total to ₹224.25 crore net, according to Sacnilk.
Several 2025 and 2026 releases made their way into the Top 15 in the recently updated list of the all-time highest opening week collections for Hindi/Bollywood movies.
The most recent entry to the elite list is Border 2, which has secured the 11th position, missing out on a spot in the Top 10 by less than ₹5 crore.
Hrithik Roshan's War currently holds the #10 spot in the list.
However, Border 2 has pushed Chhaava and Dhurandhar down the ladder to 12th and 13th spots, respectively.
Pushpa 2: The Rule remains at the undisputed #1 spot with a staggering ₹425.6 crore. Pushpa 2, Pathaan, and Jawan are the only three films to have breached the ₹340 crore mark in their opening week.
Border 2, written and directed by Anurag Singh, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The movie expands to combine the operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.
“Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War,” the makers said.
While Sunny Deol returns in the uniform, this time the film introduces new faces, starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana are also a part of the film.
