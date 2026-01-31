Border 2 Box Office Day 8: Sunny Deol's film misses Top 10 Week 1 Opening of All Time despite steady hold

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Despite maintaining a steady hold at the box office, Border 2, Sunny Deol's multi-starrer war drama, missed a spot in the Top 10 list of all-time highest opening week collections for Hindi/Bollywood movies by a narrow margin.

The movie is now competing with Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 at the box office.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 After a blockbuster long opening weekend, Border 2 has witnessed a slow but steady decline in its earnings. The movie earned a whopping ₹180 crore in the first four days, benefiting from the extended weekend on Republic Day.

Border 2 earned only ₹11 crore on Friday, January 30, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is 2.22% less than what the movie minted on Thursday.

With this, the 8-day total for Border 2 stands at ₹235.25 crore.

Despite a tough competition from newer releases, the numbers are expected to improve over the weekend.

Border 2 Box Office Collection in Week 1 While the first day collection often grabs headlines, the first week (7 Days) collection is the ultimate litmus test for a film's long-term sustainability.

Border 2 opened on Friday with ₹30 crore net, setting a solid base. Growth on Saturday was healthy at ₹36.5 crore net, followed by an excellent Sunday jump of nearly 50% to ₹54.5 crore net.

The real turning point came on Monday, which coincided with the Republic Day national holiday. Instead of the usual weekday drop, the film recorded a record-breaking ₹59 crore net. It was the highest first-Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.

As expected, collections corrected sharply on Tuesday, falling to ₹20 crore net, a 66.1% drop. The decline continued on Wednesday; the film suffered a further 35% drop, collecting ₹13 crore net.

The numbers declined by another 13.46% on Thursday to earn only ₹11.25 crore.

That brought the 7-day total to ₹224.25 crore net, according to Sacnilk.

Border 2 misses spot in Top 10 Week 1 Opening of All Time Several 2025 and 2026 releases made their way into the Top 15 in the recently updated list of the all-time highest opening week collections for Hindi/Bollywood movies.

The most recent entry to the elite list is Border 2, which has secured the 11th position, missing out on a spot in the Top 10 by less than ₹5 crore.

Hrithik Roshan's War currently holds the #10 spot in the list.

However, Border 2 has pushed Chhaava and Dhurandhar down the ladder to 12th and 13th spots, respectively.

Pushpa 2: The Rule remains at the undisputed #1 spot with a staggering ₹425.6 crore. Pushpa 2, Pathaan, and Jawan are the only three films to have breached the ₹340 crore mark in their opening week.

About Border 2 Border 2, written and directed by Anurag Singh, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The movie expands to combine the operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.

“Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War,” the makers said.