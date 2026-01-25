Border 2 collection Day 2: Sunny Deol’s war movie shines at box office, beats lifetime earnings of 120 Bahadur and Ikkis

Border 2 has opened on a strong note at the box office. The war drama is a sequel to Border (1997), an iconic Bollywood movie directed by JP Dutta. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

On Day 1, which was the first Friday, the box office collection was ₹30 crore net across all languages in India. On Day 2, the first Saturday, collections improved further. Early estimates suggest the film earned around ₹35 crore net, taking the two-day total to ₹65 crore.

Occupancy figures for Day 2 also reflect this upward trend. Morning shows remained relatively low at 15.51%. Afternoon shows saw a clear rise at 39.97% while evening shows improved further to 49.13%. Night shows performed the best, recording a strong 61.70% occupancy.

Chennai led with an overall occupancy of 67.75%, followed by Jaipur at 62% and the National Capital Region at 53.25%. Chandigarh and Bengaluru also reported strong numbers above 47%.

Mumbai stood at 36.5% while Kolkata recorded 30.5%. Surat remained on the lower side at 20.25%.

Reportedly made with a budget of ₹275 crore, Border 2 has a long way to go before it turns profitable. However, the start definitely looks promising.

In recent times, there have been two war movies in Bollywood, 120 Bahadur and Ikkis. Let’s find out how Border 2 has performed, compared to those two.

Border 2 vs 120 Bahadur 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, opened with a lukewarm response, earning ₹2.70 gross in India. Day 2 saw a significant rise to ₹4.62 crore gross while Day 3 clocked ₹4.80 crore.

The movie ran in theatres for two weeks and earned ₹22.06 crore gross in India while collecting ₹24.06 crore worldwide. The movie was reportedly made with ₹90 crore.

Border 2 vs Ikkis Then came Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role. The movie also featured late Bollywood legend, Dharmendra, as well as Jaideep Ahlawat.

The war movie, reportedly made with ₹60 crore, did much better than 120 Bahadur. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is a biopic of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Ikkis opened with a decent start at the Indian box office on its first Thursday, collecting ₹7 crore. However, the film saw a sharp drop on Day 2, Friday, when collections fell by 50% to ₹3.5 crore.

The weekend brought some recovery. On Saturday, Day 3, the film earned ₹4.65 crore, followed by a slightly better ₹5 crore on Sunday.

The momentum did not sustain once the weekdays began. On Monday, Day 5, collections crashed to ₹1.35 crore. Tuesday showed a small improvement at ₹1.6 crore, but Wednesday again dipped to ₹1.15 crore. By the end of Week 1, Ikkis collected ₹25.5 crore.

Week 2 started on a low note. Friday, Day 9, saw collections of just ₹85 lakh. Saturday and Sunday brought mild growth with ₹1.15 crore and ₹1.3 crore, respectively.

From Monday onward, the film struggled badly, dropping to ₹4 lakh on Day 12. Tuesday and Wednesday stayed low at ₹42 lakh and ₹50 lakh. On Day 15, the third Thursday, collections slipped slightly to ₹48 lakh.