Border 2 credits Sunny Deol as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’, melts hearts of netizens

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's new film, Border 2, was released on Friday. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from the audience. Amid this, Deol's introduction during the film's credits has caught netizens' attention.

Sunny Deol as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ in Border 2 credits In Border 2, Sunny Deol has been credited as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ (Dharmendra’s son) during the opening credits of the film.

Sharing a picture of late Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, a fan took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Wow, what a tribute to the late Dharmendra Ji by #Border2 team. Sunny Deol is introduced as "Dharmendra ka Beta" at the start of movie credits. Some people can say isme kya wo beta hi to hai (what’s so special, he’s his son), but empathic people will understand the core of the emotion.”

Netizens react to Sunny Deol's introduction in Border 2

Reacting to the gesture, several fans approved the tribute for the late actor.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “Dharmendra and Sunny jodi mast hai (it's a hit jodi).” “Gazab (amazing),” added another.

"Highlight of #Border2 Sunny Deol introduced as Dharmendra ji ka beta,” wrote a different user on X. One more hailed Sunny Deol's performance in the life and added, “At the age of 68, #SunnyDeol ROARS like a lion. Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta is nailing it. (Well, that’s how he’s been introduced).”

Someone else shared, “What a perfect tribute to Dharam ji. #Border2."

About Border 2: Cast, plot, trailer Border 2 is written and directed by Anurag Singh. Besides Sunny Deol in the lead, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2, is a multi-front war drama. A spiritual sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film, Border 2 revolves around the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Talking about the film, previously, Sunny Deol shared that his father Dharmendra's film Haqeeqat inspired him to star in Border.

"I did 'Border' because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J P Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," said Sunny Deol at an event.