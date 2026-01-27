Dhurandhar movie box office collection Day 53: All set to enter list of Top 3 highest-grossing films ever in India

Despite tough competition from Border 2, Dhurandhar continued to set new box-office records. Its collection on Day 52 was better than most Bollywood movies’ opening-day numbers.

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller opened solidly with ₹28 crore on Day 1. The first weekend showed clear momentum, rising to ₹32 crore on Saturday and peaking at ₹43 crore on Sunday. Week 1 closed at ₹207.25 crore.

Week 2 began positively, with Friday at ₹32.5 crore and a massive jump on Saturday to ₹53 crore. Sunday remained high at ₹58 crore. Week 2 ended at ₹253.25 crore, a 22.20% jump from the previous week.

Week 3 collected ₹172 crore, followed by Week 4 at ₹106.5 crore. By Week 5, box office collections fell to ₹51.25 crore. Weeks 6 and 7 dropped further to ₹26.35 crore and ₹13.9 crore, respectively.

Day 51 saw a jump of 81.82% as Saturday collections reached ₹1 crore. The movie saw another 35% jump on Sunday as the Day 52 collections reached ₹1.35 crore. At the time of reporting, Day 53 numbers have not been released by major industry trackers, such as Sacnilk and Bollywood Hungama.

Dhurandhar makes history Dhurandhar has created history at the Indian box office by crossing the ₹1,000 crore gross mark, according to Sacnilk. With this feat, it joins an elite group that includes Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Pushpa 2.

What makes this achievement unique is that Dhurandhar reached ₹1000 crore with a single language release. Unlike earlier films that depended on multiple dubbed versions, Dhurandhar entered the elite club as a Hindi-only movie.

Only 4 Indian movies have crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark in India. Dhurandhar is the latest entry to the list. It is the only Hindi movie to achieve the feat.

Pushpa 2 (2024) leads the list with a massive India Gross of ₹1,471 crore. Despite lower overseas earnings, it collected ₹1,742 crore worldwide.

Baahubali 2 (2017) remains a historical benchmark. With ₹1,417 crore India Gross, it was the first film to normalise four-figure India collections. SS Rajamouli’s film minted ₹1,788 crore worldwide.

KGF 2 (2022) delivered a powerful mix of mass appeal and repeat value. Its ₹1,001 crore India Gross is under threat now as Dhurandhar, the most disruptive entry, is likely to surpass it shortly.

Dhurandhar OTT release date Dhurandhar movie, still running in theatres, will have its OTT release soon. After its historic eight-week run at the box office, the Ranveer Singh film will be released on Netflix.

Dhurandhar’s OTT release date is 30 January. Dhurandhar 2, scheduled to release on 19 March, will also have its digital release on Netflix. Netflix bought the digital rights for both films at over ₹130 crore, according to OTTPlay.