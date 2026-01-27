Subscribe

Dhurandhar movie box office collection Day 53: All set to enter list of Top 3 highest-grossing films ever in India

KGF 2 faces competition from Dhurandhar, which is set to surpass its 1,001 crore gross. Dhurandhar is the only Hindi film to cross the 1,000 crore mark with a single language release.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated27 Jan 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Despite tough competition from Border 2, Dhurandhar continued to set new box-office records. Its collection on Day 52 was better than most Bollywood movies’ opening-day numbers.

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller opened solidly with 28 crore on Day 1. The first weekend showed clear momentum, rising to 32 crore on Saturday and peaking at 43 crore on Sunday. Week 1 closed at 207.25 crore.

Week 2 began positively, with Friday at 32.5 crore and a massive jump on Saturday to 53 crore. Sunday remained high at 58 crore. Week 2 ended at 253.25 crore, a 22.20% jump from the previous week.

Week 3 collected 172 crore, followed by Week 4 at 106.5 crore. By Week 5, box office collections fell to 51.25 crore. Weeks 6 and 7 dropped further to 26.35 crore and 13.9 crore, respectively.

Day 51 saw a jump of 81.82% as Saturday collections reached 1 crore. The movie saw another 35% jump on Sunday as the Day 52 collections reached 1.35 crore. At the time of reporting, Day 53 numbers have not been released by major industry trackers, such as Sacnilk and Bollywood Hungama.

Dhurandhar makes history

Dhurandhar has created history at the Indian box office by crossing the 1,000 crore gross mark, according to Sacnilk. With this feat, it joins an elite group that includes Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Pushpa 2.

What makes this achievement unique is that Dhurandhar reached 1000 crore with a single language release. Unlike earlier films that depended on multiple dubbed versions, Dhurandhar entered the elite club as a Hindi-only movie.

Only 4 Indian movies have crossed the 1,000-crore mark in India. Dhurandhar is the latest entry to the list. It is the only Hindi movie to achieve the feat.

Pushpa 2 (2024) leads the list with a massive India Gross of 1,471 crore. Despite lower overseas earnings, it collected 1,742 crore worldwide.

Baahubali 2 (2017) remains a historical benchmark. With 1,417 crore India Gross, it was the first film to normalise four-figure India collections. SS Rajamouli’s film minted 1,788 crore worldwide.

KGF 2 (2022) delivered a powerful mix of mass appeal and repeat value. Its 1,001 crore India Gross is under threat now as Dhurandhar, the most disruptive entry, is likely to surpass it shortly.

Dhurandhar OTT release date

Dhurandhar movie, still running in theatres, will have its OTT release soon. After its historic eight-week run at the box office, the Ranveer Singh film will be released on Netflix.

Dhurandhar’s OTT release date is 30 January. Dhurandhar 2, scheduled to release on 19 March, will also have its digital release on Netflix. Netflix bought the digital rights for both films at over 130 crore, according to OTTPlay.

