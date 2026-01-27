Border 2 earns historic numbers on Republic Day 2026: Day 4 box office collections surpass Pathaan, Dhurandhar

Border 2 dominates the Indian box office with a historic box office collection on Day 4. The film benefits from nostalgia, outperforming previous Republic Day releases significantly.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published27 Jan 2026, 07:31 AM IST
Border 2 earns historic numbers on Republic Day 2026: Day 4 box office collections surpass Pathaan, Dhurandhar
Border 2 earns historic numbers on Republic Day 2026: Day 4 box office collections surpass Pathaan, Dhurandhar(Screengrabs from YouTube/YRF/T-Series/JioStudios)

Border 2 continues to rule the Indian box office. The box office collection on its first Monday saw a jump, thanks to the Republic Day holiday.

Border 2 opened to a powerful response at the Indian box office, collecting 30 crore on its first Friday. The film benefited from nostalgia linked to the 1997 classic.

The film showed excellent growth over the weekend. On Saturday, box office collections rose to 36.5 crore, marking a solid 21.67% increase.

Sunday witnessed a major surge, with earnings jumping to 54.5 crore, a massive 49.32% rise. Monday's performance is where Border 2 truly stood out.

Also Read | 'Bollywood is here to stay': Karan Johar hails box-office hits Dhurandhar, Border 2

Instead of the usual weekday drop, the film earned 59 crore on Day 4, growing by over 8% from Sunday. This is extremely rare, but the holiday advantage truly paid off. The four-day India net total reached 180 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With a 59 crore Day 4 collection, Border 2 now ranks third among the highest fourth-day collections in Hindi films.. It sits just behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 ( 85 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( 71.63 crore).

Sunny Deol’s war movie has surpassed Stree 2 ( 55.9 crore), Pathaan ( 51.5 crore), KGF 2 ( 50.35 crore) and even Baahubali 2 ( 40.25 crore). It has also beaten Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( 40.06 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( 40 crore) and Gadar 2 ( 38.7 crore).

Dhurandhar, which has made the biggest impression in recent times, is no way close to Border 2 in Day 4 numbers. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller earned 23.25 crore before picking up.

Republic Day movies in Bollywood

Let’s compare Border 2 with other Republic Day releases in Bollywood. Last year, Sky Force was released during Republic Day. The war drama, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya, opened on Day 1 (Friday) with modest collections of 12.25 crore.

Box office collections jumped to 22 crore on Saturday. The momentum peaked on Day 3 (Sunday), when the film earned 28 crore, its highest single-day collection.

Also Read | Border 2 beats Dhurandhar movie: Box office collections on Day 3 see 50% jump

On Day 4 (Monday), Sky Force collections fell sharply to 7 crore. The film eventually grossed 150 crore worldwide, lower than Border 2’s 4-day earnings.

In 2024, it was Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It started confidently on Day 1 (Friday) with 22.5 crore.

Box office collections jumped sharply on Day 2 (Saturday) to 39.5 crore. On Day 3 (Sunday), Fighter collected 27.5 crore.

The crucial test came on Day 4 (Monday), when the film earned 29 crore. It was an exceptional weekday number, though way lower than Border 2 numbers. In 4 days, Fighter collected around 118.5 crore nett in India. Its lifetime collection stood at 358.89 crore.

Also Read | Sunny Deol reveals why ‘Border 2’ plans got shelved in 2015

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with Pathaan. It opened with historic numbers and redefined Hindi cinema's opening benchmarks across India.

The film took a massive start on Day 1 (Wednesday), collecting 57 crore net. On Day 2 (Thursday), collections jumped further to 70.5 crore, marking a strong 23.68% growth.

A sharp drop came on Day 3 (Friday) with 39.25 crore. The film bounced back strongly on Day 4 (Saturday), earning 53.25 crore, showing a 35.67% jump.

The movie went on to become one of the biggest movies in SRK’s career, minting 1,055 crore worldwide.

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentBorder 2 earns historic numbers on Republic Day 2026: Day 4 box office collections surpass Pathaan, Dhurandhar
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.