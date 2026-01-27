Border 2 earns historic numbers on Republic Day 2026: Day 4 box office collections surpass Pathaan, Dhurandhar

Border 2 continues to rule the Indian box office. The box office collection on its first Monday saw a jump, thanks to the Republic Day holiday.

Border 2 opened to a powerful response at the Indian box office, collecting ₹30 crore on its first Friday. The film benefited from nostalgia linked to the 1997 classic.

The film showed excellent growth over the weekend. On Saturday, box office collections rose to ₹36.5 crore, marking a solid 21.67% increase.

Sunday witnessed a major surge, with earnings jumping to ₹54.5 crore, a massive 49.32% rise. Monday's performance is where Border 2 truly stood out.

Instead of the usual weekday drop, the film earned ₹59 crore on Day 4, growing by over 8% from Sunday. This is extremely rare, but the holiday advantage truly paid off. The four-day India net total reached ₹180 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With a ₹59 crore Day 4 collection, Border 2 now ranks third among the highest fourth-day collections in Hindi films.. It sits just behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 ( ₹85 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹71.63 crore).

Sunny Deol’s war movie has surpassed Stree 2 ( ₹55.9 crore), Pathaan ( ₹51.5 crore), KGF 2 ( ₹50.35 crore) and even Baahubali 2 ( ₹40.25 crore). It has also beaten Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ( ₹40.06 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹40 crore) and Gadar 2 ( ₹38.7 crore).

Dhurandhar, which has made the biggest impression in recent times, is no way close to Border 2 in Day 4 numbers. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller earned ₹23.25 crore before picking up.

Republic Day movies in Bollywood Let’s compare Border 2 with other Republic Day releases in Bollywood. Last year, Sky Force was released during Republic Day. The war drama, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya, opened on Day 1 (Friday) with modest collections of ₹12.25 crore.

Box office collections jumped to ₹22 crore on Saturday. The momentum peaked on Day 3 (Sunday), when the film earned ₹28 crore, its highest single-day collection.

On Day 4 (Monday), Sky Force collections fell sharply to ₹7 crore. The film eventually grossed ₹150 crore worldwide, lower than Border 2’s 4-day earnings.

In 2024, it was Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It started confidently on Day 1 (Friday) with ₹22.5 crore.

Box office collections jumped sharply on Day 2 (Saturday) to ₹39.5 crore. On Day 3 (Sunday), Fighter collected ₹27.5 crore.

The crucial test came on Day 4 (Monday), when the film earned ₹29 crore. It was an exceptional weekday number, though way lower than Border 2 numbers. In 4 days, Fighter collected around ₹118.5 crore nett in India. Its lifetime collection stood at ₹358.89 crore.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with Pathaan. It opened with historic numbers and redefined Hindi cinema's opening benchmarks across India.

The film took a massive start on Day 1 (Wednesday), collecting ₹57 crore net. On Day 2 (Thursday), collections jumped further to ₹70.5 crore, marking a strong 23.68% growth.

A sharp drop came on Day 3 (Friday) with ₹39.25 crore. The film bounced back strongly on Day 4 (Saturday), earning ₹53.25 crore, showing a 35.67% jump.