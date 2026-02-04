Border 2 holds steady after 75% drop: Check Day 12 box office collection for Sunny Deol’s war movie

Border 2 box office collection saw a massive fall on Monday. Then, on Tuesday (Day 12), the numbers remained steady.
The war movie opened strongly at the Indian box office, collecting ₹30 crore on Day 1 (first Friday). The momentum improved on Day 2 (first Saturday), when collections rose to ₹36.5 crore, marking a 21.67% increase over the opening day.
The largest surge of the first weekend occurred on Day 3 (first Sunday). Earnings jumped to ₹54.5 crore, a sharp 49.32% rise.
The film continued to grow on Day 4 (first Monday), earning ₹59 crore, an 8.26% increase. However, the trend reversed on Day 5 (the first Tuesday), as collections dropped sharply to ₹20 crore, a 66.10% decline.
The decline continued on Day 6 (first Wednesday) with ₹13 crore, down 35%. It was followed by Day 7 (first Thursday) at ₹11.25 crore, a further 13.46% drop. Despite the slowdown, Week 1 closed at ₹224.25 crore.
In the second week, Day 8 (second Friday) saw collections of ₹10.75 crore, a mild 4.44% decline. Weekend growth returned on Day 9 (second Saturday). Box office collections rose sharply to ₹17.75 crore, a 65.12% jump.
The upward trend continued on Day 10 (second Sunday). The Sunny Deol film collected ₹22.5 crore, registering a 26.76% increase.
Post-weekend fatigue set in on Day 11 (second Monday), with collections falling sharply to ₹5.75 crore, a 74.44% drop. On Day 12 (second Tuesday), the film held steady at ₹5.75 crore (rough data).
So far, in 12 days, the Border 2 box office collection stands at ₹286.75 crore net in India.
Border 2 is the 2nd-highest-grossing movie in Sunny Deol’s career. Gadar 2 is still far ahead with ₹525.7 net.
Border 2, however, has emerged as the biggest Hindi net grosser for both Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.
For Diljit Dosanjh, Border 2 leads the list with a Hindi net collection of ₹286.75 crore, far ahead of Good Newwz at ₹205.09 crore and Crew at ₹81.95 crore.
The trend is identical for Varun Dhawan. Border 2 again tops his chart, followed by Dilwale at ₹148.42 crore and Judwaa 2 at ₹138.55 crore. Among these, Judwaa 2 is the only solo-hero film for Varun.
Border 2 is nowhere to be found when it comes to the highest-grossing Hindi films. Dhurandhar leads the list with a strong ₹30.5 crore on Day 12. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan follows in second place with ₹27.5 crore. At the third place, Pushpa 2 collected ₹20.5 crore.
Chhaava and Stree 2 are tied at ₹18.5 crore each on Day 12. Baahubali 2 recorded ₹15.75 crore while Sultan posted ₹15.18 crore.
Jawan earned ₹14.25 crore, ahead of War at ₹13.2 crore. Gadar 2 rounds out the top 10 with ₹12.1 crore. Border 2 is far down at number 37.
After 11 days in theatres, Border 2 has recorded a worldwide collection of ₹381 crore, inching closer to the ₹400-crore mark.
The India gross collection stands at ₹335.75 crore. Overseas earnings have reached ₹45.25 crore.
