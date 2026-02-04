Subscribe

Border 2 holds steady after 75% drop: Check Day 12 box office collection for Sunny Deol’s war movie

Border 2 experienced a significant drop in box office collections after a strong opening. In 12 days, it has become Sunny Deol's second-highest-grossing film, while still trailing behind Gadar 2.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Feb 2026, 07:14 AM IST
Border 2 holds steady after 75% drop: Check Day 12 box office collection for Sunny Deol’s war movie (PTI)
Border 2 box office collection saw a massive fall on Monday. Then, on Tuesday (Day 12), the numbers remained steady.

The war movie opened strongly at the Indian box office, collecting 30 crore on Day 1 (first Friday). The momentum improved on Day 2 (first Saturday), when collections rose to 36.5 crore, marking a 21.67% increase over the opening day.

The largest surge of the first weekend occurred on Day 3 (first Sunday). Earnings jumped to 54.5 crore, a sharp 49.32% rise.

The film continued to grow on Day 4 (first Monday), earning 59 crore, an 8.26% increase. However, the trend reversed on Day 5 (the first Tuesday), as collections dropped sharply to 20 crore, a 66.10% decline.

Also Read | Border 2 Box Office Day 11: Sunny Deol’s film sees 70% dip in earnings

The decline continued on Day 6 (first Wednesday) with 13 crore, down 35%. It was followed by Day 7 (first Thursday) at 11.25 crore, a further 13.46% drop. Despite the slowdown, Week 1 closed at 224.25 crore.

In the second week, Day 8 (second Friday) saw collections of 10.75 crore, a mild 4.44% decline. Weekend growth returned on Day 9 (second Saturday). Box office collections rose sharply to 17.75 crore, a 65.12% jump.

The upward trend continued on Day 10 (second Sunday). The Sunny Deol film collected 22.5 crore, registering a 26.76% increase.

Post-weekend fatigue set in on Day 11 (second Monday), with collections falling sharply to 5.75 crore, a 74.44% drop. On Day 12 (second Tuesday), the film held steady at 5.75 crore (rough data).

So far, in 12 days, the Border 2 box office collection stands at 286.75 crore net in India.

Also Read | Ikka First Look Out: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna team up once again

Border 2 is the 2nd-highest-grossing movie in Sunny Deol’s career. Gadar 2 is still far ahead with 525.7 net.

Border 2, however, has emerged as the biggest Hindi net grosser for both Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.

For Diljit Dosanjh, Border 2 leads the list with a Hindi net collection of 286.75 crore, far ahead of Good Newwz at 205.09 crore and Crew at 81.95 crore.

The trend is identical for Varun Dhawan. Border 2 again tops his chart, followed by Dilwale at 148.42 crore and Judwaa 2 at 138.55 crore. Among these, Judwaa 2 is the only solo-hero film for Varun.

Day 12 highest-grossing Hindi films

Border 2 is nowhere to be found when it comes to the highest-grossing Hindi films. Dhurandhar leads the list with a strong 30.5 crore on Day 12. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan follows in second place with 27.5 crore. At the third place, Pushpa 2 collected 20.5 crore.

Chhaava and Stree 2 are tied at 18.5 crore each on Day 12. Baahubali 2 recorded 15.75 crore while Sultan posted 15.18 crore.

Also Read | Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser out: Same look and gore — Netizens tell Ranveer..

Jawan earned 14.25 crore, ahead of War at 13.2 crore. Gadar 2 rounds out the top 10 with 12.1 crore. Border 2 is far down at number 37.

After 11 days in theatres, Border 2 has recorded a worldwide collection of 381 crore, inching closer to the 400-crore mark.

The India gross collection stands at 335.75 crore. Overseas earnings have reached 45.25 crore.

Entertainment
