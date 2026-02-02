Border 2 movie turns profitable in just 10 days: Box office collection sees further jump on 2nd Sunday

Border 2 showed a sharp opening trend, followed by a steep weekday drop. But, then, the war movie witnessed a strong second-weekend recovery.

Sunny Deol’s sequel opened on Day 1 (Friday) with ₹30 crore. Box office collections rose by 21.67% on Day 2 (Saturday) to ₹36.5 crore. It then jumped by a massive 49.32% on Day 3 (Sunday), reaching ₹54.5 crore. This strong weekend momentum continued into Day 4 (Monday, Republic Day) with ₹59 crore, an 8.26% rise.

The first major correction came on Day 5 (Tuesday), when collections crashed by 66.10% to ₹20 crore. The decline continued on Day 6 (Wednesday) with ₹13 crore, down 35%. Day 7 (Thursday) collected ₹11.25 crore, a further 13.46% drop. Week 1 closed at ₹224.25 crore.

Week 2 opened lower on Day 8 (Friday) with ₹10.75 crore, down 4.44%. However, Day 9 (Saturday) saw a strong rebound of 65.12% to ₹17.75 crore.

The highlight of the week was Day 10 (second Sunday), which climbed to ₹22.5 crore (early estimates). This marked a nearly 27% increase over Saturday. After 10 days, the total India net collection stands at ₹275.25 crore.

After 9 days, Border 2 earned ₹302.25 crore India gross. With ₹43 crore in the overseas market, the worldwide box office collection after 9 days was ₹345.25 crore.

Highest 10th Day collection in Hindi films The highest Day 10 collection ever for a Hindi film belongs to Dhurandhar, which tops the list with a massive ₹58 crore. It is followed by Pushpa 2, which earned ₹46 crore. Chhaava stands third with ₹40 crore while Gadar 2 closely follows at ₹38.9 crore.

At fifth place, Baahubali 2 recorded ₹34.5 crore on Day 10. Animal collected ₹33.53 crore, narrowly ahead of Stree 2, which earned ₹33 crore.

Dangal posted a strong ₹30.69 crore, with Jawan just behind at ₹30.1 crore. Saiyaara, made with the smallest budget among these, completed the top 10 with ₹30 crore.

Lower down the list, Sanju earned ₹28.05 crore, The Kashmir Files made ₹26.2 crore, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected ₹24.05 crore on Day 10.

The Kerala Story followed with ₹23.25 crore. Border 2 ranks 15th, earning ₹22.5 crore on Day 10.

Border 2 turns profitable Reportedly made with a budget of ₹275 crore, Border 2 needs to earn at least ₹550 crore on paper to break even. An Indian movie typically needs to earn twice its budget to break even, since theatrical revenue is split between producers and exhibitors/distributors.

However, pre-release recoveries, such as satellite, OTT and music rights, also matter. If a film has already recovered a large part of its cost through non-theatrical deals, its theatrical break-even point can be much lower than 2× the budget.

That is why Border 2 doesn’t need to wait to earn ₹550 crore from its theatrical release to turn profitable. According to Koimoi, Border 2 minted ₹200 crore in pre-sales, including OTT rights.