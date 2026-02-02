Border 2 movie turns profitable in just 10 days: Box office collection sees further jump on 2nd Sunday

Border 2 experienced a strong opening weekend, with box office collection reaching 224.25 crore in the first week. A notable recovery in the second weekend led to total earnings. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Feb 2026, 07:17 AM IST
Border 2 showed a sharp opening trend, followed by a steep weekday drop. But, then, the war movie witnessed a strong second-weekend recovery.

Sunny Deol’s sequel opened on Day 1 (Friday) with 30 crore. Box office collections rose by 21.67% on Day 2 (Saturday) to 36.5 crore. It then jumped by a massive 49.32% on Day 3 (Sunday), reaching 54.5 crore. This strong weekend momentum continued into Day 4 (Monday, Republic Day) with 59 crore, an 8.26% rise.

The first major correction came on Day 5 (Tuesday), when collections crashed by 66.10% to 20 crore. The decline continued on Day 6 (Wednesday) with 13 crore, down 35%. Day 7 (Thursday) collected 11.25 crore, a further 13.46% drop. Week 1 closed at 224.25 crore.

Week 2 opened lower on Day 8 (Friday) with 10.75 crore, down 4.44%. However, Day 9 (Saturday) saw a strong rebound of 65.12% to 17.75 crore.

The highlight of the week was Day 10 (second Sunday), which climbed to 22.5 crore (early estimates). This marked a nearly 27% increase over Saturday. After 10 days, the total India net collection stands at 275.25 crore.

After 9 days, Border 2 earned 302.25 crore India gross. With 43 crore in the overseas market, the worldwide box office collection after 9 days was 345.25 crore.

Highest 10th Day collection in Hindi films

The highest Day 10 collection ever for a Hindi film belongs to Dhurandhar, which tops the list with a massive 58 crore. It is followed by Pushpa 2, which earned 46 crore. Chhaava stands third with 40 crore while Gadar 2 closely follows at 38.9 crore.

At fifth place, Baahubali 2 recorded 34.5 crore on Day 10. Animal collected 33.53 crore, narrowly ahead of Stree 2, which earned 33 crore.

Dangal posted a strong 30.69 crore, with Jawan just behind at 30.1 crore. Saiyaara, made with the smallest budget among these, completed the top 10 with 30 crore.

Lower down the list, Sanju earned 28.05 crore, The Kashmir Files made 26.2 crore, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected 24.05 crore on Day 10.

The Kerala Story followed with 23.25 crore. Border 2 ranks 15th, earning 22.5 crore on Day 10.

Border 2 turns profitable

Reportedly made with a budget of 275 crore, Border 2 needs to earn at least 550 crore on paper to break even. An Indian movie typically needs to earn twice its budget to break even, since theatrical revenue is split between producers and exhibitors/distributors.

However, pre-release recoveries, such as satellite, OTT and music rights, also matter. If a film has already recovered a large part of its cost through non-theatrical deals, its theatrical break-even point can be much lower than 2× the budget.

That is why Border 2 doesn’t need to wait to earn 550 crore from its theatrical release to turn profitable. According to Koimoi, Border 2 minted 200 crore in pre-sales, including OTT rights.

According to OTTPlay, Netflix has bought the digital rights for Border 2. The movie’s OTT release date has been set on 20 March, according to the publication. If the numbers ( 200 crore in pre-sales) are correct, Border 2 has turned profitable on Day 10.

