Border 2 movie turns profitable in just 10 days: Box office collection sees further jump on 2nd Sunday

Border 2 showed a sharp opening trend, followed by a steep weekday drop. But, then, the war movie witnessed a strong second-weekend recovery.

Sunny Deol’s sequel opened on Day 1 (Friday) with ₹30 crore. Box office collections rose by 21.67% on Day 2 (Saturday) to ₹36.5 crore. It then jumped by a massive 49.32% on Day 3 (Sunday), reaching ₹54.5 crore. This strong weekend momentum continued into Day 4 (Monday, Republic Day) with ₹59 crore, an 8.26% rise.

The first major correction came on Day 5 (Tuesday), when collections crashed by 66.10% to ₹20 crore. The decline continued on Day 6 (Wednesday) with ₹13 crore, down 35%. Day 7 (Thursday) collected ₹11.25 crore, a further 13.46% drop. Week 1 closed at ₹224.25 crore.

Week 2 opened lower on Day 8 (Friday) with ₹10.75 crore, down 4.44%. However, Day 9 (Saturday) saw a strong rebound of 65.12% to ₹17.75 crore.

The highlight of the week was Day 10 (second Sunday), which climbed to ₹22.5 crore (early estimates). This marked a nearly 27% increase over Saturday. After 10 days, the total India net collection stands at ₹275.25 crore.

After 9 days, Border 2 earned ₹302.25 crore India gross. With ₹43 crore in the overseas market, the worldwide box office collection after 9 days was ₹345.25 crore.

Highest 10th Day collection in Hindi films The highest Day 10 collection ever for a Hindi film belongs to Dhurandhar, which tops the list with a massive ₹58 crore. It is followed by Pushpa 2, which earned ₹46 crore. Chhaava stands third with ₹40 crore while Gadar 2 closely follows at ₹38.9 crore.

At fifth place, Baahubali 2 recorded ₹34.5 crore on Day 10. Animal collected ₹33.53 crore, narrowly ahead of Stree 2, which earned ₹33 crore.

Dangal posted a strong ₹30.69 crore, with Jawan just behind at ₹30.1 crore. Saiyaara, made with the smallest budget among these, completed the top 10 with ₹30 crore.

Lower down the list, Sanju earned ₹28.05 crore, The Kashmir Files made ₹26.2 crore, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected ₹24.05 crore on Day 10.

The Kerala Story followed with ₹23.25 crore. Border 2 ranks 15th, earning ₹22.5 crore on Day 10.

Border 2 turns profitable Reportedly made with a budget of ₹275 crore, Border 2 needs to earn at least ₹550 crore on paper to break even. An Indian movie typically needs to earn twice its budget to break even, since theatrical revenue is split between producers and exhibitors/distributors.

However, pre-release recoveries, such as satellite, OTT and music rights, also matter. If a film has already recovered a large part of its cost through non-theatrical deals, its theatrical break-even point can be much lower than 2× the budget.

That is why Border 2 doesn’t need to wait to earn ₹550 crore from its theatrical release to turn profitable. According to Koimoi, Border 2 minted ₹200 crore in pre-sales, including OTT rights.

According to OTTPlay, Netflix has bought the digital rights for Border 2. The movie’s OTT release date has been set on 20 March, according to the publication. If the numbers ( ₹200 crore in pre-sales) are correct, Border 2 has turned profitable on Day 10.