Border 2  now biggest movie for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh: Day 6 collection higher than Dhurandhar’s Week 1 numbers

Border 2 has delivered an impressive theatrical run in its first six days. However, after a strong start, the war movie continues to lose steam at the box office.
The film opened on Friday with ₹30 crore net, setting a solid base. Growth on Saturday was healthy at ₹36.5 crore net, followed by an excellent Sunday jump of nearly 50% to ₹54.5 crore net.
The real turning point came on Monday, which coincided with the Republic Day national holiday. Instead of the usual weekday drop, the film recorded a record-breaking ₹59 crore net. It was the highest first-Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.
As expected, collections corrected sharply on Tuesday, falling to ₹20 crore net, a 66.1% drop from Monday. The decline continued on Wednesday. The film suffered a further 35% drop.
Early estimates suggest that the Bollywood film collected ₹13 crore net. That brought the 6-day total to ₹213 crore net, according to Sacnilk.
Until Day 5, Border 2 collected ₹239.75 crore India gross. With overseas collections at ₹37.25 crore, the sequel has collected ₹277 crore worldwide.
Overseas numbers for Day 6 are still awaited. If we add the ₹13 crore net from Day 6, the movie has at least collected ₹290 crore so far.
For Varun Dhawan, the film has now become his highest Hindi net grosser. It has comfortably crossed the lifetime collections of hits like Dilwale ( ₹148.42 crore), Judwaa 2 ( ₹138.55 crore) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania ( ₹117.89 crore).
For Diljit Dosanjh, the milestone is even bigger. Border 2 is now his top-grossing Hindi film, overtaking Good Newwz ( ₹205.09 crore).
For Sunny Deol, however, the film stands as his second-biggest Hindi hit ever. Only Gadar 2, with its historic ₹525.7-crore run, ranks higher.
On Google India, the interest in ‘Border 2’ declined from 27 January to 28 January:
Dhurandhar opened on a solid note, raking in ₹28 crore on Friday. The film then followed a healthy trajectory over the weekend. Saturday saw a 14.29% jump to ₹32 crore while Sunday peaked at ₹43 crore.
However, the momentum broke sharply on Monday. The film dropped to ₹23.25 crore, a steep 45.93% fall.
Interestingly, Tuesday brought a recovery, with collections rising to ₹27 crore, a 16.13% increase. Day 6 (Wednesday) held steady at ₹27 crore.
Dhurandhar’s Day 6 box office collections are more than double the numbers of Border 2. However, overall, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller falls behind the war movie.
Dhurandhar’s 6-day collection was ₹180.25, way behind Border 2. In fact, the Week 1 collection ( ₹207.25 crore) does not match Border 2 either.
Dhurandhar, nevertheless, had a bigger Week 2 than most Bollywood big-budget entertainers. It saw a 22% rise in the second week, collecting ₹253.25 crore.
It will be interesting to see if Border 2 can do the same. It needs to continue the momentum to be profitable. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹275 crore, Border 2 has a long way to go before breaking even. Typically, a movie needs to earn at least double its budget to recover its costs.
