Border 2 now biggest movie for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh: Day 6 collection higher than Dhurandhar’s Week 1 numbers

Border 2 is now the biggest movie for Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's Bollywood careers. In 6 days, it surpassed Dhurandhar's Week 1 numbers. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Jan 2026, 07:29 AM IST
Border 2 has delivered an impressive theatrical run in its first six days. However, after a strong start, the war movie continues to lose steam at the box office.

The film opened on Friday with 30 crore net, setting a solid base. Growth on Saturday was healthy at 36.5 crore net, followed by an excellent Sunday jump of nearly 50% to 54.5 crore net.

The real turning point came on Monday, which coincided with the Republic Day national holiday. Instead of the usual weekday drop, the film recorded a record-breaking 59 crore net. It was the highest first-Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.

As expected, collections corrected sharply on Tuesday, falling to 20 crore net, a 66.1% drop from Monday. The decline continued on Wednesday. The film suffered a further 35% drop.

Early estimates suggest that the Bollywood film collected 13 crore net. That brought the 6-day total to 213 crore net, according to Sacnilk.

Until Day 5, Border 2 collected 239.75 crore India gross. With overseas collections at 37.25 crore, the sequel has collected 277 crore worldwide.

Overseas numbers for Day 6 are still awaited. If we add the 13 crore net from Day 6, the movie has at least collected 290 crore so far.

For Varun Dhawan, the film has now become his highest Hindi net grosser. It has comfortably crossed the lifetime collections of hits like Dilwale ( 148.42 crore), Judwaa 2 ( 138.55 crore) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania ( 117.89 crore).

For Diljit Dosanjh, the milestone is even bigger. Border 2 is now his top-grossing Hindi film, overtaking Good Newwz ( 205.09 crore).

For Sunny Deol, however, the film stands as his second-biggest Hindi hit ever. Only Gadar 2, with its historic 525.7-crore run, ranks higher.

On Google India, the interest in ‘Border 2’ declined from 27 January to 28 January:

On Google India, the interest in ‘Border 2’ declined from 27 January to 28 January

Border 2 vs Dhuandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar opened on a solid note, raking in 28 crore on Friday. The film then followed a healthy trajectory over the weekend. Saturday saw a 14.29% jump to 32 crore while Sunday peaked at 43 crore.

However, the momentum broke sharply on Monday. The film dropped to 23.25 crore, a steep 45.93% fall.

Interestingly, Tuesday brought a recovery, with collections rising to 27 crore, a 16.13% increase. Day 6 (Wednesday) held steady at 27 crore.

Dhurandhar’s Day 6 box office collections are more than double the numbers of Border 2. However, overall, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller falls behind the war movie.

Dhurandhar’s 6-day collection was 180.25, way behind Border 2. In fact, the Week 1 collection ( 207.25 crore) does not match Border 2 either.

Dhurandhar, nevertheless, had a bigger Week 2 than most Bollywood big-budget entertainers. It saw a 22% rise in the second week, collecting 253.25 crore.

It will be interesting to see if Border 2 can do the same. It needs to continue the momentum to be profitable. Reportedly made on a budget of 275 crore, Border 2 has a long way to go before breaking even. Typically, a movie needs to earn at least double its budget to recover its costs.

 
 
