Border 2 recovers on Day 9, still falls far behind Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Animal | Box office collection

Border 2 opened strongly at the Indian box office. The war movie, directed by Anurag Singh, has shown sharp movement across its first 9 days.
The film started with ₹30 crore net on Day 1 (Friday). On Day 2 (Saturday), collections rose to ₹36.5 crore net, a healthy 21.67% increase. Day 3 (Sunday) saw a big jump to ₹54.5 crore net, marking a sharp 49.32% rise.
Day 4 (Monday) benefited from the holiday (Republic Day) effect, collecting ₹59 crore net, up 8.26% from Sunday. However, the trend reversed on Day 5 (Tuesday), with collections falling steeply to ₹20 crore net, a 66.10% drop.
Day 6 (Wednesday) dipped further to ₹13 crore net, further down 35%. It was followed by Day 7 (Thursday) at ₹11.25 crore net, a 13.46% decline again. Week 1 ended at a strong ₹224.25 crore net.
In Week 2, Day 8 (Friday) earned ₹10.75 crore net, down 4.44% from the previous day. Day 9 (Saturday) rebounded to ₹17.75 crore net, according to early estimates.
The total box office collection after 9 days stands at ₹252.75 crore net. In 8 days, Border 2 collected ₹281.25 crore gross. With ₹41.75 crore coming from the overseas market, the 8-day worldwide box office collection stood at ₹323 crore. The movie reportedly had a budget of ₹275 crore.
Border 2 has delivered a strong opening run at the Indian box office. However, it falls short of being among the biggest Hindi releases of all time in terms of first 9-day collections.
With a total of R 252.75 crore in its first 9 days, Border 2 ranks 11th on the list of highest Hindi first 9-day collections.
At the top of the chart is Pushpa 2 with ₹452.10 crore, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ( ₹366.08 crore), Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( ₹354.84 crore), SRK's Pathaan ( ₹351 crore) and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 ( ₹336.20 crore).
Border 2 has not managed to surpass films like KGF 2 ( ₹280.19 crore), Chhaava ( ₹286.75 crore) or Dhurandhar ( ₹292.75 crore).
On Day 9, Border 2 collected ₹17.75 crore, claiming Rank 15 on the all-time list of highest Day 9 Hindi box office collections. While the film continues to perform steadily, its Day 9 numbers are significantly lower than the top-ranked titles.
The highest Day 9 box office collection belongs to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar with ₹53 crore, followed by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at ₹44 crore and Animal at ₹32.47 crore.
Even mid-table films like Baahubali 2 and Saiyaara posted ₹26.5 crore each, well ahead of Border 2.
Compared to more recent blockbusters, Border 2 trails Gadar 2 ( ₹31.07 crore), Pushpa 2 ( ₹27 crore) and Jawan ( ₹18.1 crore). It also falls below the Hindi collection of RRR ( ₹18 crore).
