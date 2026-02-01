Subscribe

Border 2 recovers on Day 9, still falls far behind Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Animal | Box office collection

After consecutive falls at the box office, Border 2 recovered on Saturday. Still, its Day 9 collections are way behind recent films like Dhurandhar, Chhaava and Animal.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated1 Feb 2026, 07:03 AM IST
Border 2 opened strongly at the Indian box office. The war movie, directed by Anurag Singh, has shown sharp movement across its first 9 days.

The film started with 30 crore net on Day 1 (Friday). On Day 2 (Saturday), collections rose to 36.5 crore net, a healthy 21.67% increase. Day 3 (Sunday) saw a big jump to 54.5 crore net, marking a sharp 49.32% rise.

Day 4 (Monday) benefited from the holiday (Republic Day) effect, collecting 59 crore net, up 8.26% from Sunday. However, the trend reversed on Day 5 (Tuesday), with collections falling steeply to 20 crore net, a 66.10% drop.

Day 6 (Wednesday) dipped further to 13 crore net, further down 35%. It was followed by Day 7 (Thursday) at 11.25 crore net, a 13.46% decline again. Week 1 ended at a strong 224.25 crore net.

In Week 2, Day 8 (Friday) earned 10.75 crore net, down 4.44% from the previous day. Day 9 (Saturday) rebounded to 17.75 crore net, according to early estimates.

The total box office collection after 9 days stands at 252.75 crore net. In 8 days, Border 2 collected 281.25 crore gross. With 41.75 crore coming from the overseas market, the 8-day worldwide box office collection stood at 323 crore. The movie reportedly had a budget of 275 crore.

Hindi films: Top 9-day box office collection

Border 2 has delivered a strong opening run at the Indian box office. However, it falls short of being among the biggest Hindi releases of all time in terms of first 9-day collections.

With a total of R 252.75 crore in its first 9 days, Border 2 ranks 11th on the list of highest Hindi first 9-day collections.

At the top of the chart is Pushpa 2 with 452.10 crore, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ( 366.08 crore), Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( 354.84 crore), SRK's Pathaan ( 351 crore) and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 ( 336.20 crore).

Border 2 has not managed to surpass films like KGF 2 ( 280.19 crore), Chhaava ( 286.75 crore) or Dhurandhar ( 292.75 crore).

Hindi films: Top Day 9 box office collection

On Day 9, Border 2 collected 17.75 crore, claiming Rank 15 on the all-time list of highest Day 9 Hindi box office collections. While the film continues to perform steadily, its Day 9 numbers are significantly lower than the top-ranked titles.

The highest Day 9 box office collection belongs to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar with 53 crore, followed by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at 44 crore and Animal at 32.47 crore.

Even mid-table films like Baahubali 2 and Saiyaara posted 26.5 crore each, well ahead of Border 2.

Compared to more recent blockbusters, Border 2 trails Gadar 2 ( 31.07 crore), Pushpa 2 ( 27 crore) and Jawan ( 18.1 crore). It also falls below the Hindi collection of RRR ( 18 crore).

 
 
