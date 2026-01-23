Border 2 storms past Dhurandhar in advance bookings ahead of Republic Day

Border 2 Advance The Republic Day box office race is heating up, and Border 2 has emerged as the early frontrunner in advance bookings, overtaking Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar just days before release.

According to trade trackers, the Sunny Deol-led war drama has recorded stronger pre-sales on BookMyShow, India’s largest movie ticketing platform, edging past Dhurandhar in the crucial final stretch before release.

Box office tracking portal Sacnilk reported that Border 2 sold over 2.24 lakh tickets on BookMyShow on the last day before release alone. During peak booking hours, the film was reportedly selling close to 50 tickets per minute, indicating strong last-minute momentum.

Advance bookings for Border 2 opened earlier this week, and by Friday morning, the film had already sold more than four lakh tickets nationwide, according to industry estimates. The film’s opening-day advance booking gross is pegged at around ₹12.5 crore, including approximately ₹5 lakh from premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX and Dolby Cinema.

Watch the trailer here:

Sacnilk data further showed a sharp surge in bookings on Thursday, with advance collections jumping from about ₹6 crore to nearly ₹12 crore within a 12-hour window. By Friday, Border 2 had crossed the ₹10 crore mark in advance bookings, moving ahead of Dhurandhar, which reportedly collected just over ₹9 crore in pre-sales for its opening day.

However, the film is yet to break the advance booking record set by Gadar 2, which earned around ₹17.5 crore in advance bookings three years ago.

Directed as a large-scale sequel to the 1997 cult classic, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 16 minutes and is set for a wide release across India.

Trade estimates suggest the film will open on more than 5,500 screens with over 14,000 shows nationwide, with Hindi 2D formats contributing the bulk of advance sales.