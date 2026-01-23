Border 2: Suniel Shetty pens emotional letter to son Ahan as film opens strong at BO - 'This film isn’t about glory'

As Border 2 opened in cinemas across India on 23 January 2026, veteran actor Suniel Shetty shared a moving letter he wrote to his son Ahan Shetty, who stars in the film.

Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt letter for son, Ahan In the note, Shetty reflects on the deep personal meaning behind the Border franchise and the values it represents. “Border 2 releases today. My Sun, today I must tell you that for me, Border was never just a film I acted in. It became a responsibility I carried long after the cameras stopped rolling (sic),” Shetty wrote.

Advertisement

“Years later, watching you wear the uniform brings it full circle… This film isn’t about glory. This film isn’t about war. It’s a reminder of why peace exists (sic).”

The letter underlines the themes of discipline, sacrifice, silence and courage that Shetty feels are at the heart of the film, and ends with the patriotic invocation: “May we never forget what that uniform truly stands for. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat (sic).”

Advertisement

The emotional message quickly drew attention on social media and in entertainment coverage, as Shetty’s words resonated with many who recall the original Border film from 1997.

The opening of Border 2 this week marked the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster war drama Border, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series in association with JP Films. The 1997 original remains a milestone in Hindi cinema, noted for its portrayal of the 1971 Indo-Pak War and the performances of its ensemble cast.

Border 2 box office collection day 1 On its Day 1, Border 2 recorded an estimated ₹30.00 crore at the box office, with noticeable occupancy throughout the day.

Advertisement

Morning shows reported 19.46 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows 26.33 per cent and evening screenings 34.55 per cent, according to early data. Night shows had no reported figures at the time of reporting. The film’s first-day gross reflects strong interest, especially given its Republic Day weekend release, traditionally a high-attendance period for cinema in India.

Advance bookings for Border 2 were robust, with over four lakh tickets sold before the first show began and gross pre-sales of around ₹12.5 crore. Industry analysts suggest the film could go on to earn significantly more over the extended Republic Day frame, with projections as high as ₹35-40 crore net for the opening day when full box office numbers are compiled.

Advertisement

More about the film Border 2 features a star-studded cast that blends veterans and rising actors. Alongside Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan, the film stars Sunny Deol reprising his heroic persona decades after the first film, with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The ensemble also includes Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and others, each portraying characters based on real or inspired military figures from India’s armed forces.

Critics and early audiences have noted the film’s emphasis on patriotism and spectacle. Some reviews praise the large-scale war sequences and emotional beats, while others suggest that it leans more on nostalgia than narrative innovation. Regardless, Border 2 is widely seen as one of the major Bollywood releases of the year, buoyed by its connection to the original and its Republic Day timing.

Advertisement

Despite strong public interest, Border 2 will not be released in several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, reportedly due to concerns over perceived political content. This has been confirmed by trade reports, demonstrating the complexities involved in distributing war dramas internationally.

The original Border film made a lasting impact on Indian audiences when it was released in 1997, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of that year and widely remembered for its portrayal of camaraderie and sacrifice.

Advertisement