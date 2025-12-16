Border 2 teaser out: Sunny Deol stuns fans in action-packed war drama movie; Internet chants ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

Border 2 teaser out: Sunny Deol stuns fans in action-packed war drama movie; Internet chants ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

Arshdeep Kaur
Published16 Dec 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Sunny Deol as seen in Border 2

Border 2 teaser out! Actor Sunny Deol leaves fans in awe with what he called the “most anticipated teaser of the year”. Social media was lit with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Hindustan Zindabaad”.

Anurag Singh-directed “Border 2”, a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 superhit “Border”, will hit the cinemas on 23 January 2026.

In an Instagram post, Deol shared the teaser for the war drama movie and wrote: “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye... This Vijay Diwas, celebrate the most anticipated teaser of the year. Border 2 In Cinemas 23rd Jan 2026. Jai Hind”

