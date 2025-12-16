Border 2 teaser out: Sunny Deol stuns fans in action-packed war drama movie; Internet chants ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

Border 2 teaser out! Actor Sunny Deol leaves fans in awe with what he called the “most anticipated teaser of the year”. Social media was lit with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Hindustan Zindabaad”.

Anurag Singh-directed “Border 2”, a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 superhit “Border”, will hit the cinemas on 23 January 2026.