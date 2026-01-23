Border 2 Twitter review: Internet is all praises for Sunny Deol's ‘brilliant’ movie — ‘Keeping the legacy alive’

Sunny Deol's much-awaited multi-starrer war movie, Border 2, has won over the hearts of viewers who praised it as a “brilliant movie”.

In early Twitter reviews, the viewers said that the movie has a heart-touching story of patriotism and courage and is a “perfect blend of emotions, action and patriotism.” “Border 2 is pure emotion.”

Social media users suggested that everyone watch the movie and lauded the performances of all the heroes.

“What a movie !!!!!! What a brilliant movie. I have just finished up #Border2 and all I can say Sunny paaji’s aura is back! I would like to give 5 out of 5 stars. Border 1 was close to my heart and I was expecting same from Border 2 and trust me, It won’t disappoint you,” a user said.

Another added, “Border 2 delivers everything you expect be it action, emotion, patriotism, and multiple goosebumps-worthy moments, especially the interval and climax, which will genuinely shock you. When it comes to performances, #SunnyDeol is the soul of the film. What he brings to the screen.”

“Border 2 is a WORLD CLASS WAR ACTION ENTERTAINER !! Film gives a PHENOMENAL Tribute to Indian Army unwavering valour & sacrifices. Script is Power Packed which is high on patriotism, substance & emotions. Superstar Sunny Deol performance is BRILLIANT,” said another user.

“A Perfect BIG-SCREEN Experience for the MASSES. Delivers Exactly What it Promises Patriotism • Emotion • Action • Goosebumps. Border 2 Keeps the Legacy Alive With Powerful Dialogues & Whistle-Worthy Moments,” a netizen said. “Sunny Deol is Pure FIRE — Screen Presence, Intensity & Nostalgia Hitting HARD. Varun Dhawan is the SURPRISE PACKAGE. Ahaan Shetty & Diljit Dosanjh did Well,” the netizen noted. “War sequences are gripping, Emotions land perfectly🔥MASS • PATRIOTIC • BIG-SCREEN EXPERIENCE... BLOCKBUSTER VIBES ALL OVER”

Film critic calls Border 2 ‘outstanding’ Film critic Taran Adarsh gave Sunny Deol's Border 2 a 4.5 rating and strongly recommended the “outstanding” movie. “Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces,” he said.

Taran said that at its core, Border 2 is about valour, sacrifice and brotherhood – “told with conviction and cinematic flair... Anurag balances spectacle with sentiment, while staying true to the spirit of the 1971 war.”

He also highlighted the realism of the action and lauded the “sharp, hard-hitting, and patriotic” dialogues without jingoism.

“Written for big-screen impact, several punchlines are destined to become crowd favourites, triggering applause and whistles across single screens and multiplexes alike,” he said.

About Border 2 Border 2, written and directed by Anurag Singh, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The movie expands to combine the operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.

“Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War,” the makers said.

While Sunny Deol returns in the uniform, this time the film introduces new faces, starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana are also a part of the film.