Border 2 vs Dhurandhar box office: Sunny Deol's film outpaces Ranveer Singh's movie on day 5, heads towards ₹200 crore

The first five days of box office collections for Border 2 and Dhurandhar show two very different but impressive commercial journeys for big Bollywood films early in 2026. Border 2, which released on 23 January 2026, has come out of the gate strong, while Dhurandhar — released on 5 December 2025 — powered through its theatrical run to become one of the most successful Hindi films in history.

Box office comparison: Border 2 v/s Dhurandhar Border 2 opened with a solid ₹30 crore on its Day 1 [1st Friday], continuing its momentum with ₹36.5 crore on Saturday and an even bigger ₹54.5 crore on Sunday.

Early box office trackers report that the film entered the ₹100 crore club within its first weekend and went on to show strong audiences on Republic Day, a holiday which helped push its fourth day to ₹59 crore, according to industry reports. By Day 4, the film had already crossed ₹150 crore domestically and ₹250 crore worldwide, marking it as a major hit for early 2026.

On its Day 5 [1st Tuesday], however, Border 2’s collection dipped to ₹11.51 crore, bringing the total after five days to ₹188.51 crore. Despite the drop on Day 5, the overall pace remains strong — particularly compared to many recent Hindi releases.

Trade analysts have noted that this performance makes Border 2 among the lead earners this year and one of the fastest-growing films in the first week of release.

In contrast, the first five days of Dhurandhar showed a different pattern of performance. The film opened with ₹28 crore on its first Friday, followed by ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹43 crore on Sunday. On the fourth day, collections dipped to ₹23.25 crore, but Dhurandhar bounced back with ₹27 crore on Tuesday, bringing its five-day total to ₹153.25 crore. These figures reflect strong initial interest, though not as dramatic a weekend jump as Border 2.

While Dhurandhar’s first five days were solid, it was its longer theatrical life that truly defined its box office success. Multiple box office trackers confirm that Dhurandhar has gone on to break major records. By early January 2026, the film had grossed over ₹831 crore net domestically and ₹1,240 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language.

This achievement is significant given that many of the films it surpassed were released in multiple languages or across more international markets.

Film industry analysts point out that Dhurandhar’s success was built on sustained interest over weeks rather than a single explosive opening. It became the fastest Hindi film to reach major revenue milestones such as ₹500 crore, ₹600 crore and ₹800 crore net domestically, and it also outpaced former record holders like Pushpa 2: The Rule in net collections within India.

When comparing Border 2 and Dhurandhar after the first five days, Border 2 clearly had the stronger short-term start with ₹188.51 crore vs ₹153.25 crore.