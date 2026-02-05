Border 2 vs Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s war movie falls to lowest box office collection on Day 13

Sunny Deol’s latest release, Border 2, has recorded a strong yet uneven theatrical run across its first 13 days in India. While it is the 2nd-highest-grossing film in the actor’s career, box office collection hit the lowest numbers on Day 13.

The war film opened with ₹30 crore on Day 1, before rising to ₹36.5 crore on the following day. Day 2 reflected a 21.67% increase.

Momentum strengthened further on Day 3, which delivered ₹54.5 crore. It marked a sharp 49.32% jump. Box office collections reached ₹59 crore on Day 4 with a modest 8.26% rise.

Weekday pressure then became visible. Day 5 dropped steeply to ₹20 crore, a fall of 66.10%. Earnings continued to slide to ₹13 crore on Day 6 and ₹11.25 crore on Day 7. The first week concluded with a solid India net total of ₹224.25 crore.

The second weekend brought partial recovery. Day 8 collected ₹10.75 crore, followed by ₹17.75 crore on Day 9 and ₹22.5 crore on Day 10.

However, weekday decline returned as Day 11 fell to ₹5.75 crore. Day 12 remained unchanged at ₹5.75 crore. Early estimates place Day 13 near ₹4 crore.

After 13 days, Border 2 has accumulated ₹290.75 crore in India net collections, according to Sacnilk.

After 12 days, the India gross collection was ₹342.5 crore. With ₹50 crore coming from the overseas market, Border 2’s worldwide box office collection was ₹392.5 crore.

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 The number is way behind Gadar 2, which ran for 10 weeks in theatres around the world. The sequel delivered. It became the biggest film in Sunny Deol’s career.

The film started with ₹40.1 crore on Day 1. Box office collections rose to ₹43.08 crore on Day 2. Day 3 strengthened further with ₹51.7 crore.

A weekday dip followed. Day 4 fell to ₹38.7 crore, down 25.15%. However, Day 5 rebounded sharply to ₹55.4 crore, reflecting a 43.15% surge.

Earnings then declined to ₹32.37 crore on Day 6 and ₹23.28 crore on Day 7. The first week closed at a strong ₹284.63 crore India net total against Border 2’s Week 1 collection of ₹224.25 crore.

For Gadar 2, the second week was way bigger than Border 2's. Day 8 opened at ₹20.5 crore, then climbed to ₹31.07 crore on Day 9 and to ₹38.9 crore on Day 10. Weekday pressure returned with ₹13.5 crore on Day 11, ₹12.1 crore on Day 12 and ₹10 crore on Day 13.