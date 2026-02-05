Subscribe

Border 2 vs Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s war movie falls to lowest box office collection on Day 13

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has become his 2nd-highest-grossing film. Despite an opening day of 30 crore, collections declined significantly in the second week, contrasting with Gadar 2's higher earnings during the same period.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published5 Feb 2026, 07:15 AM IST
Border 2 vs Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s war movie falls to lowest box office collection on Day 13 (Screengrabs from YouTube/T-Series/Zee Studios)
Sunny Deol’s latest release, Border 2, has recorded a strong yet uneven theatrical run across its first 13 days in India. While it is the 2nd-highest-grossing film in the actor’s career, box office collection hit the lowest numbers on Day 13.

The war film opened with 30 crore on Day 1, before rising to 36.5 crore on the following day. Day 2 reflected a 21.67% increase.

Momentum strengthened further on Day 3, which delivered 54.5 crore. It marked a sharp 49.32% jump. Box office collections reached 59 crore on Day 4 with a modest 8.26% rise.

Weekday pressure then became visible. Day 5 dropped steeply to 20 crore, a fall of 66.10%. Earnings continued to slide to 13 crore on Day 6 and 11.25 crore on Day 7. The first week concluded with a solid India net total of 224.25 crore.

The second weekend brought partial recovery. Day 8 collected 10.75 crore, followed by 17.75 crore on Day 9 and 22.5 crore on Day 10.

However, weekday decline returned as Day 11 fell to 5.75 crore. Day 12 remained unchanged at 5.75 crore. Early estimates place Day 13 near 4 crore.

After 13 days, Border 2 has accumulated 290.75 crore in India net collections, according to Sacnilk.

After 12 days, the India gross collection was 342.5 crore. With 50 crore coming from the overseas market, Border 2’s worldwide box office collection was 392.5 crore.

Border 2 vs Gadar 2

The number is way behind Gadar 2, which ran for 10 weeks in theatres around the world. The sequel delivered. It became the biggest film in Sunny Deol’s career.

The film started with 40.1 crore on Day 1. Box office collections rose to 43.08 crore on Day 2. Day 3 strengthened further with 51.7 crore.

A weekday dip followed. Day 4 fell to 38.7 crore, down 25.15%. However, Day 5 rebounded sharply to 55.4 crore, reflecting a 43.15% surge.

Earnings then declined to 32.37 crore on Day 6 and 23.28 crore on Day 7. The first week closed at a strong 284.63 crore India net total against Border 2’s Week 1 collection of 224.25 crore.

For Gadar 2, the second week was way bigger than Border 2's. Day 8 opened at 20.5 crore, then climbed to 31.07 crore on Day 9 and to 38.9 crore on Day 10. Weekday pressure returned with 13.5 crore on Day 11, 12.1 crore on Day 12 and 10 crore on Day 13.

Across thirteen days, Gadar 2 minted 419.10 crore net in India. The total net collection in India reached 525.7 crore for this film. With 65.5 crore from the overseas market, Gadar 2 collected 686 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

