Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's film opens big but misses Dhurandhar, Chhaava hauls

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's highly anticipated film of 2026, Border 2, released in theatres, replacing the screening of Dhurandhar. While the film has surpassed the day 1 net earnings of Dhurandhar in India, the war drama couldn't sustain the same momentum at the international box office. It is trailing behind box office biggies like Dhurandhar and Chhaava overseas on day 1.

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 1 Border 2 opened to strong buzz and mixed reactions from the audience and critics. However, the film saw one of the biggest openings of 2026 so far, collecting ₹30 crore net in India on Day 1. Border 2's India gross stood at ₹36 crore.

Considering an overseas contribution of ₹7.50 crore on day 1, the film's worldwide total has hit ₹43.50 crore on opening day.

These inputs are based on Sacnilk.com.

Border 2 box office collection in India Talking about Border 2's India business, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted how the film came close to the opening day business of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Released on a non-holiday / working day, #Border2 takes a flying start on Day 1 – registering not only the *biggest opening of 2026* so far, but also matching the *biggest opener of 2025* – #Chhaava [ ₹ 33.10 cr]. #Border2 has performed exceptionally well in the mass belts, with several single screens registering superb occupancy… Urban centres, meanwhile, witnessed better turnout as the day progressed. Business in parts of North India was impacted due to heavy rainfall. Powered by glowing word of mouth, the numbers are expected to jump on Saturday and Sunday, with the #RepublicDay holiday on Monday likely to deliver the biggest numbers of its *extended* weekend.”

