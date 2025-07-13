‘Boston Blue’ spin-off confirmed with Donnie Wahlberg; fan-favourite role recast as series moves in new direction

The Blue Bloods universe is set to expand with a new spin-off series titled ‘Boston Blue’, but one familiar face will be missing from the cast.

Donnie Wahlberg will reprise his role as Detective Danny Reagan, a character he played throughout all 14 seasons of the original police procedural. The upcoming series, which shifts its setting from New York to Boston, will also follow Danny’s son Sean Reagan as he begins his career as a patrol officer in the Boston Police Department. However, the character of Sean will no longer be portrayed by Andrew Terraciano.

Terraciano, who appeared in 292 out of 293 episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’, will be replaced by actor Mika Amonsen.

Best known for guest appearances in ‘Suits’ and ‘Reacher’, Amonsen steps into the role with no public explanation offered for the casting change. Neither CBS nor Terraciano has commented on the recasting, and the actor has remained silent since the conclusion of ‘Blue Bloods’, aside from a heartfelt farewell post on social media when filming wrapped in 2024.

Andrew had written, “It feels like, after 15 years, “family” isn’t a big enough word for all of the people at Blue Bloods that have changed me, and helped me, and grown with me (sic).”

"When this show started, I was just a strange six year old, and I was surrounded by people who, even then, seemed like kids to me - now so many of them have grown and changed and helped create such a fantastic story for the Reagans as a whole, and for our extended family of viewers (sic)," he added.

Why Was ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancelled? The cancellation of ‘Blue Bloods’ by CBS in 2024, despite vocal protests from its cast and loyal fanbase, marked the end of a 14-year run that began in 2010.

The original series chronicled the lives of the Reagan family, led by police commissioner Frank Reagan, portrayed by Tom Selleck, and his children—all of whom served in various branches of law enforcement.

‘Boston Blue’ was announced just two months after the original series ended, a move that signalled CBS’s intent to continue building on the show's legacy. The new series, penned by writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, will delve into Danny Reagan’s new chapter in Boston while exploring Sean’s journey through the ranks of the city’s police force.

Joining Wahlberg and Amonsen in the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green, Gloria Reuben, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, and Ernie Hudson. It remains unconfirmed whether Tom Selleck will make any appearances in the spin-off.