Bowen Yang to exit Saturday Night Live after eight seasons

Comedian and actor Bowen Yang is leaving Saturday Night Live (SNL) in the middle of his eighth season on the show. His final appearance as a cast member will be on this Saturday’s episode, which is being hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande with Cher as musical guest.

Bowen Yang to exit SNL Representatives for Yang and Saturday Night Live have declined to comment on his departure.

Yang first joined SNL in 2018 as a writer on Season 44. He became a featured player in Season 45 and was promoted to the main cast for Season 47. During his time on the show, he received multiple Emmy nominations for his work as a supporting comedy actor, including nods in 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025.

His exit comes amid a wave of cast departures ahead of and during Season 51 of the long-running sketch comedy series. Before this season began on 4 October, several regulars including Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim all left the show.

It is unusual for a cast member to depart while a season is still in progress, though it is not unprecedented. In past decades, notable performers such as Cecily Strong, Molly Shannon, Dana Carvey and Eddie Murphy also left SNL mid-season.

Fan reactions to Bowen's exit Fans took to social media on Friday after news of Yang’s departure broke. Many expressed appreciation for his work and noted the unusual timing of his exit, coming so close to the holiday episode. Some also pointed to his broader contributions to the show’s comedy and diversity during his run.

One person wrote, “saturday night live has been blessed with bowen yang’s incredible character work and it will truly be missed (sic).”

Another person commented, “Bowen Yang leaving is a gut punch. Who's going to give us Weekend Update gold now? (sic).”

A third user wrote, “Bowen leaving SNL after seven seasons hits different—his impressions and original characters were always the highlight of my weekend. From the iceberg sketch to that insane George Santos bit, he pushed boundaries in the best way. Gonna miss him on the show, but stoked to see what he does next in movies. Wicked was just the start (sic).”

More about Bowen Yang Yang became one of SNL’s most recognisable performers with a range of memorable characters and impressions. His work on the show helped him break new ground, as he was the first Chinese-American cast member and among the earliest openly gay stars on the programme.

Outside of SNL, Yang has built a varied career. He co-hosts the pop culture podcast Las Culturistas with fellow comedian Matt Rogers. The podcast has developed a strong following and features annual Culture Awards, which transitioned into a broadcast format on major platforms in 2025.

Yang has also appeared in television and film. Between 2020 and 2023, he starred in the comedy series ‘Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens’. His film credits include ‘Fire Island’ (2022) and ‘Dicks: The Musical’ (2023). He has taken on roles in ‘Wicked’ and its sequel ‘Wicked: For Good’, and he appeared in the 2025 film ‘The Wedding Banquet’.

Yang’s tenure at SNL was marked by both comedic acclaim and industry recognition. He earned a historic Emmy nomination as the first featured player to be nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, marking him as one of the show’s leading performers of his generation.