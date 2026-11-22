Box office collection India: Several films are currently clashing at the ticket window. While the big-budget release, Ramayana Part One, made on an estimated budget of ₹4,000 crore, and Dhanush-Mammootty's OM Operation Mole have maintained a strong run at the domestic box office since Friday, Godzilla Minus Zero has to replicate its US success in India.
While Ramayana and OM have recorded higher footfall and collections, Godzilla Minus Zero continues its struggle to draw an audience. Out of these, Dhanush's just-released OM is currently leading the weekend race so far.
Interestingly, all three films are in different phases at the box office. While Ramayana has maintained a strong run even in its third week, OM is expected to earn its best over the first weekend.
On Saturday, Day 2, OM earned ₹15.40 crore net in India. The film registered a dip of about 14.9% in earnings from its opening-day collection of ₹18.10 crore.
On Saturday, OM recorded 42.2% occupancy across 6,488 shows. Tamil shows contributed ₹11.40 crore, Telugu ₹3.50 crore and Hindi ₹50 lakh to the overall net collection in India.
Overseas, the Dhanush-starrer added another ₹10 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹22 crore.
Considering the domestic earnings, OM's worldwide gross is now at ₹60.90 crore.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana witnessed a strong growth of about 74% in its Day 17 India net collection. The film, which was released ahead of Diwali, earned ₹27.40 crore, way higher than the previous day's ₹15.75 crore.
Ramayana witnessed an overall occupancy of 29.3% across 15,851 shows. The film in its Hindi version accounting for the biggest share, about ₹20.25 crore, followed by Malayalam at ₹2.75 crore.
Ramayana's worldwide gross collection has now hit ₹1,616.70 crore.
In contrast, Godzilla Minus Zero collected just ₹1.10 crore net in India on Saturday. The Japanese kaiju film recorded a growth of about 57.1% from its opening-day collection of ₹70 lakh.
Godzilla Minus Zero recorded 26.8% as its average occupancy across 721 shows in Indian markets.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are based on film tracker Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims and nor does it endorse them.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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