Role reversal: Box office flops trend on OTT platforms

Recent films that may not have found much success at the box office when released in theatres are seeing a draw and trending on the OTT platforms, where they are now streaming.

Tamil action thriller Madharaasi, which grossed around ₹62 crore in cinemas, and Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2, which managed ₹21 crore in its underwhelming theatrical run earlier this year, are all examples of titles that couldn’t see enough traction in theatres.

Trade experts continue to attribute this to the intimate, non-cinematic quality of some small and mid-budget films that do not require a trip to the movie theatre. In many other cases, negative word-of-mouth and reviews spread before many viewers can make up their minds about going to theatres or multiplex chains take them off due to lack of space.

According to estimates by media consulting firm Ormax, Dhadak 2 clocked viewership of 1.9 million while streaming on Netflix in the first week of October, ranking it as among the top five most-watched films on OTT for the period. Madharaasi was also part of the list for the second week of October, with viewership of 1.4 million.

“Certain films demand a more intimate setting than a movie theatre, and the audiences are smart enough to sense that," film producer Anand Pandit told Mint. "This is the reason they wait to watch such stories on OTT platforms. In any case, big screen entertainment and the OTT space are two completely different ecosystems. In theatres, people walk in expecting immersive entertainment, but an OTT show can be an engaging, leisurely experience at home."

Film visibility

He added that this was true even in the past when films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, which could not crack the box office in a big way, became cult hits after being screened on television and via DVD sales.

“To compete with other films at the box office is not easy today because the first three days often decide its fate. Bad reviews in the opening week further complicate matters. Today, audiences can catch up on films they may have missed, months or even years after their release. In many ways, OTT has become a space where films are judged more for their content than for their box office numbers," he pointed out.

Entertainment industry experts emphasize that streaming platforms have their own way of giving every film visibility, so that smaller titles and box office flops can benefit from it. Their algorithms study what a person is watching, and then recommend similar content. So, if someone enjoys thrillers, the platform will push films of that genre even if they didn’t do well in cinemas. In contrast, in theatres, movies need a massive publicity strategy and star power to attract people. On OTT, a viewer may never have heard of the film, but the platform ensures it reaches the right audience. And once a few people start watching and talking about it, the film begins to trend, giving it new life.

“The theatrical performance of a film is shaped by many external factors such as release timing, competition from other big films, ticket pricing, and the extent of cinema reach," Nitin Gupta, chief content officer at streaming platform Chaupal told Mint. Chaupal specializes in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content.

Focus on storyline

"These circumstances sometimes overshadow the story itself. On OTT, the environment changes entirely. Audiences have the freedom to discover content at their own pace and comfort, and often explore titles that they did not get the chance to watch in theatres. This shift in context can allow a film to connect with viewers in a way that was not possible during its theatrical run," he added.

Furthermore, OTT platforms in India often promote box office flops to their target audience.

Several films that underperformed in theatres have gained traction on OTT platforms and often emerged as top-trending content, agreed Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer and director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

“These platforms use algorithms to suggest content to users based on their viewing history and preferences, increasing the chances of box office flops being discovered by the right audience. They also cater to niche audiences with diverse tastes and preferences, allowing films to find their target audience even if they didn't resonate with mainstream viewers. Additionally, streaming platforms employ various marketing strategies to promote their content, including social media campaigns and collaborations with influencers, which can help box office flops gain visibility," Agrawal said.