Role reversal: Box office flops trend on OTT platforms

Entertainment industry experts emphasize that streaming platforms have their own way of giving every film visibility, so that smaller titles and box office flops can benefit from it. Their algorithms study what a person is watching, and then recommend similar content. So, if someone enjoys thrillers, the platform will push films of that genre even if they didn’t do well in cinemas. In contrast, in theatres, movies need a massive publicity strategy and star power to attract people. On OTT, a viewer may never have heard of the film, but the platform ensures it reaches the right audience. And once a few people start watching and talking about it, the film begins to trend, giving it new life.