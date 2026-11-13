Box office machine? Is Ramayana the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore? Check where Ranbir Kapoor's movie stands

Ramayana: Part 1 crossed ₹1,000 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 8. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer ended Day 7 with a worldwide gross of ₹934.55 crore. It needed another ₹65.45 crore to reach the milestone. On Day 8, the film’s worldwide gross stood at ₹1,033.55 crore.

But is Ranbir Kapoor’s movie the fastest Indian film to reach that milestone? Not really. The record for the fastest Indian film to reach that mark is beyond Ramayana.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide in just 6 days. Ramayana is below the mark. A Day 8 finish has put it two days behind Pushpa 2.

Day 8, however, put Ramayana ahead of two films that reached the milestone quickly. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion took 10 days. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge took 11 days. Ramayana has beaten those timelines. Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 entered the ₹1,000-crore club on Day 10.

Day 8 fell on November 12, one week after the film opened in cinemas. The Day 7 figures indicated that Ramayana: Part 1 was close to achieving the milestone. The film earned ₹84.55 crore gross in India on Day 7.

That alone was ₹19.10 crore more than the worldwide amount the movie needed on the following day. Ranbir Kapoor’s film earned ₹64 crore gross in India on Day 8. The domestic gross collection by the end of Day 8 was ₹675.05 crore.

On the same day, it minted ₹25 crore in the overseas markets. This helped the film’s overseas gross rise to ₹358.50 crore.

Ramayana earned ₹564.60 crore in net box office in India after Day 8. The Hindi version alone contributed ₹437 crore net over the eight days.

Ramayana ahead of Kalki, Jawan and more Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD reached the mark in 15 days. KGF Chapter 2 and RRR each took 16 days. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan reached the milestone in 18 days.

SRK’s other 2023 release, Pathaan, took 27 days. Aamir Khan’s Dangal crossed the mark after 154 days. Following its wide release in China, the sports drama became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. A Day 8 finish placed Ramayana second behind Pushpa 2. It surpassed nine other films in the elite ₹1,000-crore club.

The second-fastest entry on the list is at the bottom, at number 11 in terms of total box office collection.