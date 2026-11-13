Box office machine? Is Ramayana the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore? Check where Ranbir Kapoor's movie stands

Ramayana: Part 1 crossed ₹1,000 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 8. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer ended Day 7 with a worldwide gross of ₹934.55 crore. It needed another ₹65.45 crore to reach the milestone. On Day 8, the film’s worldwide gross stood at ₹1,033.55 crore.

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But is Ranbir Kapoor’s movie the fastest Indian film to reach that milestone? Not really. The record for the fastest Indian film to reach that mark is beyond Ramayana.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide in just 6 days. Ramayana is below the mark. A Day 8 finish has put it two days behind Pushpa 2.

Day 8, however, put Ramayana ahead of two films that reached the milestone quickly. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion took 10 days. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge took 11 days. Ramayana has beaten those timelines. Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 entered the ₹1,000-crore club on Day 10.

Day 8 fell on November 12, one week after the film opened in cinemas. The Day 7 figures indicated that Ramayana: Part 1 was close to achieving the milestone. The film earned ₹84.55 crore gross in India on Day 7.

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That alone was ₹19.10 crore more than the worldwide amount the movie needed on the following day. Ranbir Kapoor’s film earned ₹64 crore gross in India on Day 8. The domestic gross collection by the end of Day 8 was ₹675.05 crore.

On the same day, it minted ₹25 crore in the overseas markets. This helped the film’s overseas gross rise to ₹358.50 crore.

Ramayana earned ₹564.60 crore in net box office in India after Day 8. The Hindi version alone contributed ₹437 crore net over the eight days.

Ramayana ahead of Kalki, Jawan and more Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD reached the mark in 15 days. KGF Chapter 2 and RRR each took 16 days. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan reached the milestone in 18 days.

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SRK’s other 2023 release, Pathaan, took 27 days. Aamir Khan’s Dangal crossed the mark after 154 days. Following its wide release in China, the sports drama became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. A Day 8 finish placed Ramayana second behind Pushpa 2. It surpassed nine other films in the elite ₹1,000-crore club.

The second-fastest entry on the list is at the bottom, at number 11 in terms of total box office collection.

But, at its current pace, the movie is likely to beat Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042.25 crore) and Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) on Day 9. That’ll help the epic claim the 9th spot. Its next targets will be Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore), KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore) and RRR ( ₹1,230 crore).

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.