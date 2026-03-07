Boyfriend on Demand' Review: Jisoo’s hilarious comedy and Seo In-guk’s charm lift this sweet Netflix rom-com

When Boyfriend on Demand landed on Netflix on 6 March 2026, it arrived with the promise of something light, strange and very modern: a romantic comedy about virtual relationships in an era when dating apps already dominate real life. The result is a series that is undeniably cute and frequently funny, even if its storytelling occasionally struggles to keep up with its imaginative premise.

The drama follows Seo Mi-rae, played by Jisoo, a webtoon producer who is completely burnt out from work and emotionally drained by the pressures of adult life. Instead of trying to fix her chaotic schedule or messy love life, she signs up for a virtual reality dating subscription that allows her to interact with idealised partners inside a digital world. What begins as harmless escapism soon becomes complicated when her emotions start spilling into the real world.

The concept itself feels very current. Dating through technology is already normal, but “Boyfriend on Demand” pushes the idea further by asking what happens when the fantasy becomes easier to deal with than reality. It is not exactly groundbreaking science fiction, yet the series uses the idea cleverly enough to explore modern anxieties about loneliness, work stress and the pressure to constantly succeed.

Much of the show’s charm rests on Jisoo’s performance. Known globally as a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, she has been steadily building her acting career, and this series shows a very different side of her. S

eo Mi-rae is awkward, frustrated and often hilariously dramatic, and Jisoo leans fully into the comedy. Watching her attempt slapstick humour — tripping over furniture, panicking during awkward romantic encounters and reacting to absurd virtual situations — is genuinely entertaining. She manages to make Mi-rae feel relatable rather than exaggerated.

Opposite her is Seo In-guk, who plays Park Kyeong-nam (and his digital counterpart Gu Yeong-il). The dynamic between the two characters is built around a classic enemies-to-lovers trope. Both of them are serious people who dislike cheesy romance, which makes the idea of being trapped inside a virtual dating fantasy especially ironic.

Their bickering feels natural, and over time their reluctant affection becomes one of the show’s most enjoyable aspects. The chemistry between Jisoo and Seo In-guk is warm and playful without ever becoming overly sentimental.

Visually, the series is surprisingly polished. The digital dating environments are colourful and stylish, almost resembling scenes from a romantic webtoon. The contrast between Mi-rae’s stressful office life and the dreamy virtual settings helps highlight the emotional conflict at the centre of the story. Director Kim Jung-sik clearly understands how to balance the fantasy and the everyday world.

The show also uses aspect ratio as a way to let viewers when Mi-rae is in the real world and when she is in the virtual world.

Another highlight is the enormous ensemble cast. The drama is filled with memorable guest appearances from actors such as Seo Kang-joon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Jae-wook and Ong Seong-wu, along with a brief cameo from musician Jay Park.

Each appearance adds a bit of chaotic fun to Mi-rae’s already complicated dating simulation. The show clearly enjoys playing with different romantic archetypes — from heroic firefighters to mysterious assassins — and the actors seem to be having a great time with it.

However, the show is not without flaws. The script, written by Namgung Do-young, sometimes feels uneven. Some episodes move briskly and deliver sharp humour, while others drift into repetitive misunderstandings or overly dramatic conflicts. The central idea is strong, but the narrative occasionally struggles to maintain momentum across the season.

Despite these issues, “Boyfriend on Demand” remains an easy and enjoyable watch. Its strength lies in its tone: it never takes itself too seriously, yet it quietly touches on themes that many viewers will recognise. Burnout, workplace pressure, social expectations and the exhausting nature of modern dating all appear beneath the comedy.