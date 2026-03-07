Boyfriend on Demand' Review: Jisoo’s hilarious comedy and Seo In-guk’s charm lift this sweet Netflix rom-com

When Boyfriend on Demand landed on Netflix on 6 March 2026, it arrived with the promise of something light, strange and very modern: a romantic comedy about virtual relationships in an era when dating apps already dominate real life. The result is a series that is undeniably cute and frequently funny, even if its storytelling occasionally struggles to keep up with its imaginative premise.

Advertisement

The drama follows Seo Mi-rae, played by Jisoo, a webtoon producer who is completely burnt out from work and emotionally drained by the pressures of adult life. Instead of trying to fix her chaotic schedule or messy love life, she signs up for a virtual reality dating subscription that allows her to interact with idealised partners inside a digital world. What begins as harmless escapism soon becomes complicated when her emotions start spilling into the real world.

The concept itself feels very current. Dating through technology is already normal, but “Boyfriend on Demand” pushes the idea further by asking what happens when the fantasy becomes easier to deal with than reality. It is not exactly groundbreaking science fiction, yet the series uses the idea cleverly enough to explore modern anxieties about loneliness, work stress and the pressure to constantly succeed.

Advertisement

Much of the show’s charm rests on Jisoo’s performance. Known globally as a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, she has been steadily building her acting career, and this series shows a very different side of her. S

eo Mi-rae is awkward, frustrated and often hilariously dramatic, and Jisoo leans fully into the comedy. Watching her attempt slapstick humour — tripping over furniture, panicking during awkward romantic encounters and reacting to absurd virtual situations — is genuinely entertaining. She manages to make Mi-rae feel relatable rather than exaggerated.

Opposite her is Seo In-guk, who plays Park Kyeong-nam (and his digital counterpart Gu Yeong-il). The dynamic between the two characters is built around a classic enemies-to-lovers trope. Both of them are serious people who dislike cheesy romance, which makes the idea of being trapped inside a virtual dating fantasy especially ironic.

Advertisement

Their bickering feels natural, and over time their reluctant affection becomes one of the show’s most enjoyable aspects. The chemistry between Jisoo and Seo In-guk is warm and playful without ever becoming overly sentimental.

Visually, the series is surprisingly polished. The digital dating environments are colourful and stylish, almost resembling scenes from a romantic webtoon. The contrast between Mi-rae’s stressful office life and the dreamy virtual settings helps highlight the emotional conflict at the centre of the story. Director Kim Jung-sik clearly understands how to balance the fantasy and the everyday world.

The show also uses aspect ratio as a way to let viewers when Mi-rae is in the real world and when she is in the virtual world.

Another highlight is the enormous ensemble cast. The drama is filled with memorable guest appearances from actors such as Seo Kang-joon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Jae-wook and Ong Seong-wu, along with a brief cameo from musician Jay Park.

Advertisement

Each appearance adds a bit of chaotic fun to Mi-rae’s already complicated dating simulation. The show clearly enjoys playing with different romantic archetypes — from heroic firefighters to mysterious assassins — and the actors seem to be having a great time with it.

However, the show is not without flaws. The script, written by Namgung Do-young, sometimes feels uneven. Some episodes move briskly and deliver sharp humour, while others drift into repetitive misunderstandings or overly dramatic conflicts. The central idea is strong, but the narrative occasionally struggles to maintain momentum across the season.

Despite these issues, “Boyfriend on Demand” remains an easy and enjoyable watch. Its strength lies in its tone: it never takes itself too seriously, yet it quietly touches on themes that many viewers will recognise. Burnout, workplace pressure, social expectations and the exhausting nature of modern dating all appear beneath the comedy.

Advertisement

In the end, the drama succeeds not because it reinvents the romantic comedy, but because it embraces its silliness while still offering emotional honesty. It is sweet, occasionally messy, and full of charming moments — exactly the kind of comfort viewing that many people look for after a long day.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.