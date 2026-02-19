‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Trailer OUT: BLACKPINK's Jisoo leads futuristic romance drama with Seo Inguk, Seo Kangjoon

The trailer for Boyfriend on Demand has officially arrived, giving fans their first proper look at the upcoming Korean romantic drama led by BLACKPINK member and actor Jisoo.

Boyfriend on Demand trailer out The series, which blends romance with technology-driven storytelling, is already drawing strong attention online as viewers react to its modern take on relationships and virtual companionship.

The newly released trailer introduces a near-future world where dating is no longer limited to real-life encounters. Instead, people can subscribe to a virtual reality service that allows them to experience customised romantic relationships. Jisoo plays a woman who turns to this digital solution after struggling with loneliness and emotional burnout, only to find herself questioning what real love actually means.

The drama pairs her opposite actor Seo In-guk, whose character appears to blur the line between artificial and genuine emotion. Their interactions form the emotional core of the story, teased through moments of humour, awkward first encounters and increasingly intimate conversations shown throughout the trailer.

More about the show The show centres on a virtual dating subscription service that allows users to design ideal partners tailored to their personalities and desires. However, what begins as escapism soon becomes complicated when emotional attachments begin to feel real, pushing the protagonist into moral and emotional conflict.

The trailer leans heavily into a romantic comedy tone while maintaining a slightly futuristic aesthetic. Bright city visuals, sleek technology interfaces and soft emotional beats suggest the series aims to balance light entertainment with commentary on modern loneliness and digital culture. The storytelling appears aligned with a growing trend in Korean dramas exploring technology’s role in human relationships, similar to themes seen in speculative romance series over recent years.

Fans were quick to react online after the trailer dropped, particularly praising the chemistry between the leads. Social media conversations surged after viewers noticed a romantic scene between Jisoo and Seo In-guk, with many calling it one of the singer-actor’s most mature performances so far.

The series also features actors Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Jae-wook, Ong Seung-woo, Kim Young-dae, and Jay Park in key supporting roles, adding further intrigue to the narrative. Their casting earlier generated excitement among K-drama followers, with industry observers suggesting the ensemble brings together strong star power from both television and music backgrounds.

Beyond its romance plot, Boyfriend on Demand appears positioned as a commentary on contemporary dating culture — particularly how apps, algorithms and curated online identities influence emotional connections.