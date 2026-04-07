‘Brace for the BlAAst’: Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone film promises epic sci-fi world, title reveal on April 8

The makers of actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming big-budget film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, have unveiled its first teaser poster — and it’s already fuelling speculation about a grand, visually ambitious cinematic universe.

Shared on April 7 by production house Sun Pictures, the poster offers a striking glimpse into the film’s tone. It features a mysterious, rugged hand — seemingly belonging to a creature — suggesting a blend of sci-fi, fantasy, and high-stakes drama. The visual has sparked intrigue among fans, with many decoding it as a sign of a larger world-building exercise.

Adding to the excitement, the makers confirmed that the film’s official title will be revealed on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday.

The announcement came with a dramatic caption: “Brace for the BlAAst… Title Poster, Tomorrow @ 11 AM…”, tagging Allu Arjun, director Atlee, and actor Deepika Padukone.

A First-Time Collaboration With Deepika Padukone The film marks the first on-screen pairing of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, making it one of the most anticipated collaborations in Indian cinema.

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Padukone had previously worked with Atlee in the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Her inclusion in AA22xA6 adds further star power to an already ambitious project.

In June 2025, Sun Pictures had officially welcomed her to the film with a behind-the-scenes video. The clip showed Padukone in discussions with Atlee before transitioning into preparation mode. It culminated in the actor stepping onto the set in full costume and gear, hinting at an action-heavy role.

The production house had captioned the announcement: “The Queen marches to conquer!”, reinforcing the scale and intensity of her character.

Aiming For A Global-Scale Cinematic Experience

Coming off the massive success of Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun is now stepping into what is being described as one of the most technically ambitious projects of his career.

Director Atlee, known for delivering commercial blockbusters with strong visual appeal, is reportedly designing AA22xA6 as a large-scale cinematic spectacle. Industry buzz suggests the film could push boundaries in terms of visual effects and storytelling, with comparisons already being drawn to global franchises like Avatar.

The narrative is said to span two distinct universes, a concept rarely explored at this scale in Indian cinema. If executed well, it could mark a significant leap in the industry’s approach to sci-fi storytelling and world-building.

Production Timeline And What Lies Ahead

Production on AA22xA6 is currently underway, with filming expected to continue through 2026. The project is being mounted on a massive budget, reflecting its ambition to deliver a visually immersive experience.

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Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also reportedly in talks to collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for another high-profile project, signalling a packed slate ahead for the actor.